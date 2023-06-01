DJ MaskEX Accelerates Global Expansion Ambitions, Anticipates 300% Workforce Growth by Q3

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dubai, UAE - June 1st, 2023 - MaskEX, the next-generation crypto exchange, is embarking on a significant hiring spree to support its ambitious global expansion plans, particularly in the MENA, CIS, and SEA regions. The company aims to expand its global workforce by an impressive 300%, growing from its current size of 100 employees to a robust team of 300 before the end of Q3. MaskEX's strategic hiring drive encompasses multiple departments, including marketing & communications, business development, IT, legal, and compliance. The exchange is committed to building a diverse and talented workforce to enhance its operations worldwide. As part of its global expansion strategy, MaskEX is actively establishing its presence in key locations. The exchange has recently received initial approval from Dubai's VARA for the FMP License. While MaskEX currently does not operate in Dubai nor serve UAE citizens, pending final approval from the regulator, it remains dedicated to bringing its innovative services to the region. To accommodate its growing team and facilitate its ambitious plans, MaskEX has initiated the construction of its headquarters in the prestigious Mashreq Bank Headquarters located in Downtown Dubai. The state-of-the-art facility is set to open its doors to the public in August 2023, showcasing MaskEX's commitment to providing a cutting-edge platform for crypto trading and advanced banking capabilities. MaskEX distinguishes itself by offering more than just a platform for trading cryptocurrencies. The company is in advanced stages of developing a wide range of banking capabilities under MaskEX Pay, enabling users to access a blockchain-powered financial system seamlessly integrated with legacy infrastructure. With global economies facing unprecedented challenges and existing systems under pressure, MaskEX recognizes the opportunity to rebuild and create a comprehensive ecosystem that empowers individuals and businesses worldwide. Eric Yang, CEO of MaskEX, expressed his optimism for the remainder of 2023, stating, "We are thrilled to embark on this global expansion journey. With our innovative solutions and a growing team of exceptional talents, we are well-positioned to bring positive change to the crypto industry and make a meaningful impact on a global scale." Ben Caselin, Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at MaskEX, emphasized the company's commitment to reaching underserved regions and communities, saying, "MaskEX's vision is to bring the benefits of a truly interconnected financial system, enhanced with blockchain infrastructure, to countries and regions that have long been cut off from modern finance. We are particularly focused on emerging markets, where the transformative potential of our services will be most significant." MaskEX encourages professionals seeking exciting career opportunities to join their fast-growing team. Interested candidates can explore available positions and submit their applications through the company's official website. About MaskEX MaskEX is a next-generation centralized crypto exchange that aims to provide easy and secure access to digital assets for everyone. Founded in 2021, MaskEX is committed to empowering users globally and contributing to the growth of the crypto and blockchain industry by offering a wide range of innovative products and services to its users. MaskEX offers a user-friendly interface and advanced trading tools, making it easy for both novice and experienced traders to navigate the crypto market. The exchange offers a comprehensive range of products, including savings packages, over 300 spot pairs, and deeply liquid markets for perpetual contracts. Additionally, MaskEX offers a range of on- and off-ramp products to help users easily convert fiat currency to digital assets and vice versa. With a growing user base of over one million users across the globe, MaskEX is dedicated to promoting the adoption of digital assets and building a more inclusive economy for all smart cities and their citizens. For more information about MaskEX and its upcoming launch in the UAE, please visit the company's website. For media inquiries: press@maskex.com

