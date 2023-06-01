Joules Power has switched on Bangladesh's largest floating PV plant, with an installed capacity of 3.2 MW. The facility, which is situated on a fish pond, will supply electricity to a nearby rice mill. Joules Power has completed a 2.3 MW floating solar project in Chapainawabganj district, Bangladesh. The facility is located on a fish pond near Nawab Auto Rice Mills (Pvt.) Ltd. and will supply electricity to the mill through a power purchase agreement. Excess power will be fed to the grid under the country's net metering regime. According to Bangladesh's junior power minister, Nasrul Hamid, ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...