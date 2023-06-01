

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).



In the Green



AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) is up over 35% at $2.19. QuantaSing Group Limited (QSG) is up over 23% at $10.66. Ault Alliance, Inc. (AULT) is up over 18% at $13.15. Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) is up over 17% at $34.68. VCI Global Limited (VCIG) is up over 16% at $3.16. Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) is up over 13% at $5.21. Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) is up over 8% at $180.02. LiveWire Group, Inc. (LVWR) is up over 6% at $8.65. Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) is up over 5% at $40.92.



In the Red



C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is down over 21% at $31.53. Okta, Inc. (OKTA) is down over 19% at $72.88. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) is down over 17% at $2.72. Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO) is down over 15% at $17.26. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) is down over 14% at $4.70. Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is down over 12% at $6.79. T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) is down over 12% at $2.21. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) is down over 10% at $143.40. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (PBLA) is down over 9% at $6.10. Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) is down over 6% at $209.68.



