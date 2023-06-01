OMP and Rulex Extend Partnership to Enhance Data Quality in Supply Chain Planning

ANTWERPEN, BELGIUM / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / OMP and Rulex announce the extension of their partnership to further enhance data quality in supply chain planning by providing tighter integration between Rulex Platform and OMP's Unison Planning.

Streamlined, no-code data management

The success of supply chain planning decisions depends on the precision of underlying data, which may encompass details on products, inventory, resources, capacity, suppliers, or orders. With the continuously growing volume and complexity of such data and the expanding network of sources, innovative approaches are needed to harmonize and validate data.

OMP and Rulex are already collaborating on driving innovation in the data value chain to improve decision-making in supply chain planning. Today, they expand their partnership through the joint creation of an OMP-Rulex connector for Rulex's no-code, drag-and-drop data management platform. This connector will leverage Rulex Platform's data consolidation and validation capabilities to streamline the deployment of Unison Planning.

Intensified collaboration

The collaboration focuses on improving the quality of master and operational data through cleansing and validation functionalities, enabling streamlined integration into the OMP digital twin. OMP customers will be able to accelerate the implementation of Unison Planning and enhance their ability to manage a varying data landscape while using the supply chain planning solution.

Both companies will increase their capacity to implement relevant data validation logic into Rulex Platform. In addition to developing a dedicated platform extension, Rulex and OMP will jointly market this solution and are initiating a pilot program to allow key customers to participate in the design. Rulex will also participate in the 2023 OMP Conference (Barcelona, September 27-28).

The commercial and innovation collaboration expansion confirms OMP's commitment to helping customers address the data management challenge that results in longer implementation tracks, reduced efficacy of supply chain planning processes, and less-than-optimal business value creation. Jan Snoeckx, OMP Innovation Lead, says, "This collaboration leverages OMP's ecosystem and fits perfectly in the product strategy to offer our joint customers the best possible solution, powered by our composable and open supply chain planning platform."

Massimiliano Costacurta, Rulex Head of Marketing and Sales for Industry, adds, "The further integration of our platforms comes as a natural result of the growing demand from our joint customers, who seek enhanced data quality and quicker value creation. By streamlining the integration process, we're enabling our clients to capitalize on the benefits of our combined solutions more effectively and make more informed, data-driven decisions in their supply chain planning."

The partnership extension demonstrates the deep commitment shared by OMP and Rulex to improve data quality in supply chain planning and provide customers with the best possible solutions for optimal decision-making.

About OMP

OMP helps companies facing complex planning challenges to excel, grow, and thrive by offering the best-digitized supply chain planning solution on the market. Hundreds of customers in a wide range of industries - spanning consumer goods, life sciences, chemicals, metals, paper & packaging - benefit from using the Unison Planning solution.

Contact Information:

Jan Snoeckx

Innovation Lead

jsnoeckx@omp.com

+32 475 75 04 82

Paul Delbar

Technology Alliance Lead

pdelbar@omp.com

+3232020673

SOURCE: OMP

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/758017/OMP-and-Rulex-Extend-Partnership-to-Enhance-Data-Quality-in-Supply-Chain-Planning