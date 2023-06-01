The Global Electronics Council has delivered standard inspection processes built upon models combining local power grid emissions and subcomponent energy needs to determine the embodied carbon footprint of globally manufactured solar panels.From pv magazine USA The Global Electronics Council (GEC) has unveiled the "Criteria for the Assessment of Ultra-Low Carbon Modules." This set of criteria aims to "establish a framework, standardized methodology, and performance objectives to incentivize manufacturers and suppliers to design and manufacture low embodied carbon photovoltaic (PV) modules." The ...

