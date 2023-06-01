DJ Hardman & Co Research on ICG Enterprise Trust plc (ICGT): FY results: proving the market-beating model again

FY results: proving the market-beating model again

ICGT reported another strong year to end-January 2023. The NAV per share was 1,903p, up from 1,690p in January 2022. The NAV total return was 14.5%, driven by the local-currency portfolio return of 10.5%, its 14th consecutive year of double-digit growth. Realisations and new investments were in line with historical averages. On exit, ICGT saw an average 24% uplift, despite the challenging market conditions. It has a progressive dividend policy (up 11%), is doing share buybacks (GBP5.2m), and has a new, reduced management fee. ICGT's investee companies offer good risk-adjusted returns and defensive characteristics, giving investors both growth and resilience.

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/fy-results-proving-the-market-beating-model-again/

