Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die "Busch-Vermutung"! Hat der Countdown schon begonnen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 884637 | ISIN: GB0003292009 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
01.06.2023 | 14:07
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hardman & Co Research on ICG Enterprise Trust plc (ICGT): FY results: proving the market-beating model again

DJ Hardman & Co Research on ICG Enterprise Trust plc (ICGT): FY results: proving the market-beating model again

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research on ICG Enterprise Trust plc (ICGT): FY results: proving the market-beating model again 01-Jun-2023 / 12:35 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hardman & Co Research on ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (ICGT):

FY results: proving the market-beating model again

ICGT reported another strong year to end-January 2023. The NAV per share was 1,903p, up from 1,690p in January 2022. The NAV total return was 14.5%, driven by the local-currency portfolio return of 10.5%, its 14th consecutive year of double-digit growth. Realisations and new investments were in line with historical averages. On exit, ICGT saw an average 24% uplift, despite the challenging market conditions. It has a progressive dividend policy (up 11%), is doing share buybacks (GBP5.2m), and has a new, reduced management fee. ICGT's investee companies offer good risk-adjusted returns and defensive characteristics, giving investors both growth and resilience.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/fy-results-proving-the-market-beating-model-again/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                        mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44(0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1647439 01-Jun-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1647439&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2023 07:35 ET (11:35 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.