Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die "Busch-Vermutung"! Hat der Countdown schon begonnen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.06.2023 | 14:10
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

T-knife Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data on the Anti-Tumor Activity of TK-8001 at ISCT Annual Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO and BERLIN, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T-knife Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing T cell receptor-based immunotherapies that deliver transformational benefits to cancer patients, today announced presentation of a poster titled, "MAGE-A1 targeting TK-8001 TCR-T cells currently being investigated in the IMAG1NE Phase 1/2 clinical trial demonstrate broad in vitro and in vivo anti-tumor activity and are superior to human-derived MAGE-A1 TCRs" at the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) Annual Meeting being held from May 31 - June 3, 2023 in Paris, France.

"These preclinical findings further highlight that TCRs derived from T-knife's unique MyT platform provide differentiated results when compared to TCRs isolated from human donors," said Elisa Kieback, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer of T-knife. "Specifically, leveraging our MyT platform, we isolated TK 8001, a naturally optimized high-affinity TCR specific for the cancer testis antigen MAGE-A1. TK-8001, has repeatedly demonstrated superior in vitro anti-tumor activity against cancer cell lines derived from a wide range of tumors and superior in vivo anti-tumor activity in a very challenging syngeneic tumor mouse model."

MAGE-A1-specific TCRs were isolated from MyT platform mice immunized with the MAGE-A1 epitope. Human donor-derived TCRs reactive to the same epitope were synthesized based on publicly available sequences, including a clinical-stage TCR. All TCRs were expressed in primary T cells and compared in assays measuring cytotoxicity, peptide sensitivity, T cell engraftment, IFN-? secretion, anti-tumor response and potential to recognize and kill cancer cell lines with different expression levels of MAGE-A1. The data demonstrated that T cells expressing TCR 8001, the TCR in our lead program TK-8001, performed better than human donor-derived TCRs in all evaluated metrics, including:

  • Higher peptide sensitivity, a measure of affinity;
  • Longer cytotoxic capacities upon repeated antigen stimulation;
  • Long-term cytotoxic capacity, in a variety of different tumor types, at very low effector-to-target ratio;
  • Superior T cell engraftment, leading to significantly enhanced relapse-free survival in a challenging tumor model;
  • And higher IFN-? secretion upon tumor cell recognition, even in instances with low levels of MAGE-A1 expression.

About The IMAG1NE Study
The IMAG1NE Phase 1/2 trial is an accelerated dose-titration, open-label, multi-center Phase 1/2 trial designed to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of TK-8001 in patients with MAGE-A1 positive solid tumors. The dose escalation part of the study is focused on the selection of the recommended Phase 2 dose to advance into the dose expansion part of the study. Once the recommended Phase 2 dose has been identified, TK-8001 will then be evaluated in the expansion part of the study.

About T-knife Therapeutics
T-knife is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing T cell receptor-based immunotherapies that deliver transformational benefits to cancer patients, initially focused on T cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-Ts), a modality that holds the potential to generate transformational responses in patients with solid tumors. The company's unique approach leverages its proprietary MyT Platform, a next-generation T cell receptor and epitope discovery engine that produces fully human, tumor-specific TCRs, naturally selected in vivo for optimal affinity and specificity.

T-knife is advancing a portfolio of TCR-T product candidates against targets with high unmet medical need, including cancer testis antigens and commonly shared tumor-driving neoantigens. The company's lead program targeting MAGE-A1 positive solid tumors is in a Phase 1/2 clinical study. T-knife was founded by leading T cell and immunology experts utilizing technology developed at the Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine together with the Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin, and is supported by a leading group of international investors, including Andera Partners, EQT Life Sciences, RA Capital Management and Versant Ventures. For additional information, please visit the company's website at www.t-knife.com.

T-knife Therapeutics, Inc.
Camille Landis
Chief Business Officer / Chief Financial Officer
media@t-knife.com


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.