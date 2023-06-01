Ivanhoe Mines to release Kamoa-Kakula production results for month of May on Monday, June 5

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2023) - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) announced today that it is not aware of any company-specific reason that might be contributing to the recent decline in the company's share price, other than general market volatility.

Ivanhoe will release production results for the month of May from the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex on Monday, June 5, 2023.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa; the expansion of the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the construction of the tier-one Platreef palladium-nickel-platinum-rhodium-copper-gold project in South Africa; and the restart of the historic ultra-high-grade Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ivanhoe Mines is also exploring for new copper discoveries across its circa 2,400km2 of 90-100% owned exploration licences in the Western Foreland, which are located adjacent to the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

