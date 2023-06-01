DZ Bank AG - Post- Stabilisation Notice Berlin Hyp AG

DZ Bank AG: Post-Stabilisation Notice

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

DZ BANK AG (contact: Ralph Ockert; telephone: +49 69 7447 7051) hereby

gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

The security to be stabilised:



Issuer: Berlin Hyp AG



Guarantor (if any):



ISIN: DE000BHY0GT7



New Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 750mm



Description: Fixed rate, due 24 May 2030





Offer price: 99.283%



Other offer terms: Listing

Berlin Stock Exchange



Exchange, denominations: 1k



Maturity 24 May 2030



Stabilisation: DZ BANK AG



Stabilising Manager(s): DZ BANK AG

CACIB

Hauck & Aufhäuser

JP Morgan SE

LBBW









Stabilisation period commences 01 June 2023



Stabilisation period expected to No later than 30 days after the

proposed end on: issue date of the securities

Existence, maximum size and The Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot

conditions of use of over-allotment the securities to the extent

permitted in facility. Accordance with applicable law.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or

dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.