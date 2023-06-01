Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. Achieves Significant Milestones in Development of Smart Sprinkler System Prototype

CRANSTON, RI / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. (OTC:SHGI), a fire protection technology company, is proud to announce significant progress in the development of our groundbreaking prototype for our flagship product, the Sparx Smart Sprinkler System. Leveraging cutting-edge software and electronics, Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. aims to revolutionize fire sprinkler technology by offering a highly innovative solution with the intention of suppressing even the most challenging fires.

The Sparx Smart Sprinkler System is the first of its kind, boasting a state-of-the-art mesh network fire suppression system. The Sparx Smart Sprinkler System stands apart from traditional fire sprinkler systems with its exceptional ability to sense fires using gas, flame, smoke, and digital temperature sensors. Sprinklers within the Sparx Smart Sprinkler System are also able to communicate with one another and work together to optimally address fire hazards.

Sparx Smart Sprinkler Design Prototype

Key achievements during the prototype development include:

Advanced Electronics Design: Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. has meticulously designed the schematics and printed circuit board layouts for fire sprinkler components. The electronics incorporate wireless communication capabilities, fire detection through multiple sensors, and efficient sprinkler activation circuitry, all specifically engineered for low-power function.

In-House Manufacturing Expertise: Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. has successfully fabricated and assembled the initial run of printed circuit boards using its in-house assembly capabilities, including a customized reflow oven for surface mount assembly. This achievement showcases Sparx Holdings Group, Inc.'s commitment to rapid prototype development.

Embedded Software Innovation: Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. has developed sophisticated embedded software that efficiently samples sensors, detects fires, communicates status updates, and activates sprinklers as needed. The software has been specifically designed to optimize power consumption, employing sleep and wake functions to ensure battery-powered operation.

Innovative Sprinkler Activation Mechanism: Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. has designed and developed a unique clip mechanism that seamlessly attaches and interfaces with existing 5mm sprinkler bulbs, enabling electronic sprinkler activation.

Rigorous Testing and Validation: Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. has successfully conducted extensive bench-top testing of the electronics, validating the integration of the embedded software with exceptional results. This pivotal milestone is expected to reflect the system's high performance in real-world fire scenarios.

Moving forward, Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. is actively advancing the development of the Sparx Smart Sprinkler System through various critical initiatives. This includes the design of robust enclosures to house sprinkler electronics, rigorous small-scale testing and environmental testing to ensure design integrity and reliability, the creation of a user-friendly software application for system installation and commissioning, and ongoing development of the network coordinator. The network coordinator serves as the central intelligence hub for the Sparx Smart Sprinkler System and facilitates seamless communication between fire sprinklers and makes informed decisions on sprinkler operation during fire incidents. By focusing on these key areas, Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. is committed to pushing the boundaries of fire protection technology and ensuring the successful realization of the innovative Sparx Smart Sprinkler System.

The following video demonstrates the intended functionality of the Sparx Smart Sprinkler System: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLDHbDElvvg

