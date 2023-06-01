Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR), a leader in helping the world sustainably move, improve and enjoy water, life's most essential resource, will be attending and presenting at upcoming investor conferences on June 6th and June 7th

President and Chief Executive Officer John L. Stauch will attend the UBS Global Industrials Transportation Conference on June 6, 2023 and present at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials, Materials Building Products Conference on June 7, 2023. Mr. Stauch's presentation will begin at approximately 10:40 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the "Investor Relations" section of Pentair's website (www.pentair.com). A replay of this presentation will be available within 24 hours after the conclusion of Mr. Stauch's remarks and will remain available on the website through September 4, 2023.

Chief Financial Officer Robert P. Fishman will present at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 7, 2023. Mr. Fishman's presentation will begin at approximately 8:35 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the "Investor Relations" section of Pentair's website (www.pentair.com). A replay of this presentation will be available within 24 hours after the conclusion of Mr. Fishman's remarks and will remain available on the website through September 4, 2023.

