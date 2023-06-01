NovAccess Global Inc.: NovAccess Global Launches Precision Medicine Division Using AI, Big Data and Predictive Technologies to Accelerate Personalized Healthcare Therapies

CLEVLAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCQB:XSNX), a biomedical company developing novel immunotherapies for brain tumor patients, today announced the formation of its Precision Medicine Division to enable more enhanced and accelerated personalized therapeutics and treatment protocols. Using AI, Big Data and Predictive technologies to power its new Precision Medicine Division, NovAccess Global will search through licensed databases to identify patient data (phenotypic, clinical and genomic) for analysis as part of its own and its clients therapeutic drug development and its clients' therapeutic treatment purposes. This service platform also will be marketed to external pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, private payers, federal and national/international health agencies and healthcare providers.

According to Market.us, the global precision medicine market size was $83.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $254 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compounded annual growth rate of 12.1% in the forecast period (2023-2032).

"At a time when AI is making headlines globally, we are taking a tremendous step forward as an early adopter in harnessing this technology's potential for healthcare and humanitarian purposes," said NovAccess Global's Chief Executive Officer Dr. Dwain K. Irvin. "The Company's strategic development plan has at its core a platform for targeted and personalized immunotherapies which leverages patient data to determine the appropriate course of treatment. Our executive team has spent considerable time formulating a natural extension of these activities. Our new Precision Medicine Division uses AI, Big Data and Predictive Technology to provide an important expansion to our core immunotherapy business which targets glioblastoma/brain tumors as an initial indication for targeted therapeutics. Today, we are very excited to publicly announce our formal launch of the service that utilizes the same approach for collecting and analyzing data for all forms of healthcare therapies."

Beyond the glioblastoma/brain tumor segment, NovAccess Global will target cardiology and oncology patient data, with an emphasis on obtaining oncology and cardiology patient data sets from different countries around the world that will include underrepresented patient populations. The Precision Medicine Division has begun developing a platform to allow the analysis of patient data in a manner that will meet the most stringent data privacy requirements. Overall, NovAccess Global expects to have its patient data platform available for commercial use by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

NovAccess Global intends to also use AI within its Precision Medicine Division to identify the most optimal antigens to use for dendritic cell vaccines. Antigens are the molecules that trigger the immune response, and they need to be specific for the tumor cells and not the normal cells. AI can analyze the genomic and proteomic data of tumor cells and find the most suitable antigens for each patient.

It is NovAccess Global's belief that AI can help to optimize the dose and timing of dendritic cell vaccines. The dose and timing of the vaccine can affect the efficacy and safety of the treatment. AI can use mathematical models and machine learning algorithms to predict the optimal dose and timing based on various factors such as the patient's characteristics, the tumor type and stage, and the immune status.

Dr. Irvin continued, "NovAccess Global is in the process of building out its database, including the acquisition and licensing of third party patient data from medical practices and practitioners throughout the world. In this novel approach, the Company intends to become the largest global repository of sortable patient data which in turn can be licensed or sold to advance other personalized and targeted healthcare therapeutic approaches."

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global is a biomedical company accelerating novel cancer diagnostics and therapeutics. Our goal is to discover, develop and bring to market novel and innovative medicine and medical devices to improve the quality of care for cancer and neurological patients.

NovAccess Global is currently developing a cancer vaccine therapy that enhances the patient's immune response against brain tumors. Our Company has a novel immunotherapeutic approach to treating brain tumor patients with glioblastoma, the most common adult brain tumor with a 15-month median survival after diagnosis. Our patented technology is designed to combine a dendritic cell-based immunotherapeutic approach with a unique combination of toll-like receptor (TLR) adjuvants, TLR-AD1, to help promote an enhanced immune response against the patient's tumor. Our platform technology focuses on enhancing the patient's immune cells to fight their unique cancer by utilizing the antigens specific to the patient's tumor. It is a meaningful technology that could significantly improve the quality of life and prognosis for the many people who suffer from brain tumors. For more information, please visit novaccessglobal.com.

