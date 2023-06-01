Scientists in the United Kingdom have proposed using orbiting solar reflectors to enhance the electricity yield of terrestrial solar power plants. They claim this new technology may be particularly beneficial for improving generation at dusk and dawn, when irradiance is lower.A group of scientists from the University of Glasgow has suggested using lightweight orbiting reflectors powered by photovoltaics to increase electricity generation in solar power plants located on Earth. Through their work, the researchers defined a single reference architecture for orbiting solar reflectors, as well as ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...