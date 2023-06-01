ACEN Australia has secured approval from the New South Wales state government for its expanded battery proposal, making it the largest battery in Australia at 1.4 GW/2.8 GWh. The battery will be built near the company's 720 MW New England Solar project.From pv magazine Australia ACEN Australia, the Australian unit of Philippines-based clean energy company AC Energy, is set to install Australia's biggest battery at 1.4 GW / 2.8 GWh near Uralla, in northern New South Wales. The company said the New South Wales government has approved its plans to increase the size of its New England battery from ...

