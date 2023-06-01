Royal Philips: Philips and Masimo introduce new, advanced monitoring capabilities to Philips high acuity patient monitors

June 1, 2023

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Irvine, California, U.S. - Royal Philips (NASDAQ: MASI), a global medical technology company, today announced FDA clearance allowing the activation of SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring, Regional Oximetry (O3®), and CO 2 measurements in Philips Patient Monitors - IntelliVue MX750 and MX850. The latest extension of Masimo and Philips' ongoing collaboration will help enable clinicians to make quick and informed decisions without the need for additional monitoring equipment.

Integrating the SedLine, O3® and CO 2 advanced Masimo measurements into Philips high acuity IntelliVue® MX series multi-parameter monitors can help clinicians assess and monitor blood saturation in the brain (cerebral oxygenation), anesthetic sedation, and patient respiratory performance with ease, all from the same monitor. The data can also be shared between monitors. These capabilities and metrics help care providers to act decisively while also helping to lower cost of care by providing a more holistic view of the patient from one system.

"Our work with Masimo has enabled us to forge new paths in continuous monitoring," said Christoph Pedain, General Manager, Hospital Patient Monitoring at Philips. "We're connecting data and technologies to help arm care providers with the robust information they need to make timely, informed care decisions for their patients."

"Combining our expertise in noninvasive monitoring and signal processing technologies with Philips' expertise in integrated patient monitoring and therapy solutions is a win-win for patients and clinicians alike," said Jon Coleman, President of Worldwide OEM Sales and Global Health, Masimo. "We are proud that Philips has chosen to make our innovative SedLine, O3, and NomoLine technologies available to their customers. We look forward to continuing our partnership with a focus on improving patient outcomes and reducing the cost of care."

Since establishing a partnership to improve patient care, outcomes and safety in 2016, Philips and Masimo have already introduced a variety of advanced monitoring capabilities to select IntelliVue® MX-series multi-parameter monitors. Today's announcement reveals the expansion of O3 regional oximetry capability to Philips' latest, high acuity MX750 and MX850 patient monitors, as well as the introduction of new SedLine Brain Function Monitoring and CO 2 measurement capabilities, adding versatility to Philips' already robust portfolio of patient monitoring solutions that support clinical workflow, caregiver efficiencies, and enhanced patient care. To learn more about Philips' ongoing collaboration with Masimo to deliver on the future of continuous monitoring, visit www.philips.com/masimo .

