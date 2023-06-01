Ingredion Incorporated: Ingredion Releases 2022 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Report

WESTCHESTER, Ill., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion (https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/news-releases) (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, today released its 2022 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Report (https://www.ingredion.com/na/en-us/company/meet-ingredion/diversity-equity-inclusion.html), titled "Our Ingredient for Belonging and Growth" highlighting the Company's progress in promoting a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace.



"In 2022, we made important, measurable progress in our DEI journey consistent with our core values and purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better," said Jim Zallie (https://www.ingredionincorporated.com/AboutUs/executiveleadershipteam/Zallie.html), Ingredion's president and chief executive officer. "We remain committed to creating meaningful change by advancing diversity, equity and inclusion and fostering a culture where our people can reach their full potential."

"We strive to attract and retain the best talent and we're committed to ensuring our programs and initiatives drive positive impact for our people across our global business," said Sherri Dublin, Ingredion's vice president of DEI, Culture, Internal Communications, and Talent Acquisition. "We remain inspired by what we have accomplished as we continue building an inclusive workplace that empowers our people and the communities in which we operate."

To view the Company's DEI Report and learn more about its efforts, visit https://www.ingredion.com/na/en-us/company/meet-ingredion/diversity-equity-inclusion.html (https://www.ingredion.com/na/en-us/company/meet-ingredion/diversity-equity-inclusion.html)

Ingredion Incorporated (https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/) (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2022 annual net sales of nearly $8 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion's Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and approximately 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com (https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/) for more information and the latest Company news.

Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242

Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602