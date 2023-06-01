DataSnipper Appoints Vidya Peters as CEO

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / DataSnipper, the Amsterdam-based Intelligent Automation company focused on transforming data in the audit and financial industry, today announced the appointment of Vidya Peters as its new Chief Executive Officer to further accelerate the growth of DataSnipper.



A large part of audit and finance work involves the manual review and reconciliation of data. DataSnipper provides audit and finance teams with an intelligent automation platform that automates the process of finding, matching, and reconciling unstructured data from multiple sources to drastically boost productivity and efficiency, saving time to focus on what matters.

Backed by Insight Partners, DataSnipper is used by over 500K audit and finance professionals in 85+ countries and serves all four of the largest global auditing firms: KPMG, Ernst & Young, Deloitte, and PwC, and other enterprises across the world.

"As DataSnipper continues to scale globally, it is the perfect moment to bring in Vidya Peters as the new CEO of DataSnipper," Maarten Alblas, founder at DataSnipper, explains. "She strongly believes in DataSnipper's mission and has extensive experience leading fast-growing organizations at this scale and beyond."

Vidya was the Chief Operating Officer at Marqeta, leading the go-to-market organization of 350+ people. Before Marqeta, she was the Chief Marketing Officer at MuleSoft. Vidya helped both Marqeta and MuleSoft go public in 2021 and 2017. Prior to those roles, she led teams in Product and Marketing at Intuit, where she developed a deep understanding of the accounting and financial software industry.

"DataSnipper solves a problem that has been long overlooked - identifying, verifying, and reconciling unstructured data, freeing up auditors to be more strategic assessors of the business," said Vidya. "I see tremendous opportunity for growth and expansion globally and am excited to lead this next chapter at DataSnipper."

Alessandro Luciano, Board member at DataSnipper and Vice President at Insight Partners, said, "We are delighted to welcome Vidya as the new CEO of DataSnipper. Vidya is a dynamic, values-driven business leader with a track record of delivering in high-growth markets. Her strategic capabilities, proven operational effectiveness, and strong experience in both developed and developing markets convinced us that Vidya is the right person to lead DataSnipper in this exciting journey ahead."

DataSnipper aims to become the global brand for an intelligent automation platform for audit and finance professionals. As part of this strategy, the company will focus on expanding its operations globally. The company will also continue to innovate on its "Intelligent Automation Platform" and "Financial Statement Suite" products, making them more powerful for both auditors and other finance professionals. DataSnipper founders Maarten Alblas and Jonas Ruyter will join the DataSnipper Board and will continue to operate within the company: advising the DataSnipper team on product innovation and the strategy going forward, while continuing to work closely with customers.

About DataSnipper

DataSnipper is a global tech scale-up focused on transforming data in the audit and financial industry. Founded in 2017, DataSnipper provides audit and finance teams with an intelligent automation platform to drastically increase the quality and efficiency of audit and finance procedures. DataSnipper is used by over 500K audit and finance professionals in 85+ countries and serves all four of the largest global auditing firms: KPMG, Ernst & Young, Deloitte, and PwC. DataSnipper's team is driven by shared values to help auditors and finance professionals across the globe to be more successful and impactful.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of Dec. 31, 2022, the firm has over $75B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 750 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Palo Alto. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with right-sized, right-time practical, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners

