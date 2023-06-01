New positioningcelebrates and showcases real fans' irrational love for the brand

Today, HEINZ announces "It Has to be HEINZ," a new global platform marking the first time in its 150-year history where the brand is unified under one creative strategy. The campaign pays homage to the brand by celebrating the irrational love people have for HEINZ from real fans' personal love affairs with the brand, to the love and care its products are made with.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230601005186/en/

HEINZ announces its first new global platform in its 150-year history "It Has to be HEINZ," inspired by real-life stories of fans' undeniable love of HEINZ (Graphic: Business Wire)

Anchored by Kraft HEINZ's largest media investment to date, the global creative platform demonstrates the unmatched love generations of people all over the world have for HEINZ from Ketchup to Beanz and everything in-between(z). The fan stories featured in the creative such as HEINZ tattoos, carrying condiment packets in purses, and smuggling tins of Beanz through airport security are sourced from social media, news articles, and through word of mouth.

"As we looked to unify the brand under one global brand platform, we dove into the world of our consumers and found that they all shared one thing: the irrational lengths they go to for HEINZ products," said Diana Frost, Chief Growth Officer, North American Zone at The Kraft HEINZ Company. "As a brand obsessed with our consumers, we created 'It Has to be HEINZ' as our love song back to them, our fans are our muses."

For over 150 years, HEINZ has been on a quest to do the common thing uncommonly well. Today, unparalleled quality remains at the core of the brand's beliefs and practices, from the careful selection of only the highest quality ingredients by its seven "Tomato Masters", to its goal of sourcing 100% sustainable ketchup by 2025. Each step is meticulously considered to make sure the unmistakable taste of HEINZ is delivered every time.

"Our fans may go to irrational lengths for HEINZ products, but the feeling is mutual we're just as obsessed with our products as they are and can't wait to share it with the world," said Cristina Kenz, Chief Growth Officer, International Zone at The Kraft HEINZ Company. "This irrational love is also driving a larger transformation at Kraft HEINZ, where we're moving at the speed of culture to surprise and delight our consumers with insight-led innovations and authentic brand experiences."

The campaign, developed in partnership with Wieden+Kennedy, features five vignette-style spots of true and could-be-true stories, celebrating the unmatched love people have for HEINZ Ketchup and Beanz. The new platform will be featured across channels, targeting mass reach and high impact placements through TV, online video, cinema, social, and out-of-home. "It Has to be HEINZ" will debut in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Germany, and will roll out to additional markets over the next six months.

To follow along, check out @Heinz, @Heinz_ca and @heinz_uk on Instagram and @Heinz_us, @heinz_ca and @heinzuk on TikTok.

