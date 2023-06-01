India installed 11.4 GW of utility-scale solar capacity in 2022 and 1.9 GW of rooftop PV, for a total of 13.3 GW.From pv magazine India ICRA projects a rebound in renewable energy capacity addition in India, with expectations of 20 GW in fiscal 2024 compared to 15 GW in fiscal 2023. This includes 16 GW from solar, 2 GW from wind, and an additional 2 GW from hybrid projects. The extension granted by the Ministry of Power until March 2024 for solar and hybrid projects, relaxation of the ALMM requirement, and recent moderation in solar PV cell and module prices are anticipated to drive capacity addition ...

