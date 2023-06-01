Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.06.2023
Die "Busch-Vermutung"! Hat der Countdown schon begonnen?
01.06.2023 | 15:38
146 Leser
Azone Co.,Ltd.: Azone Releases New Wooden Wa-gu-mi Volkswagen Type 1 Beetle Puzzle

Azone releases a new wooden puzzle, which is launching on Kickstarter now

TOKYO / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Azone is excited to unveil the Volkswagen Type 1 Beetle Puzzle on Kickstarter on May 30. This exquisite wooden art form showcases the iconic design of the Type 1 Beetle.

Azone Co.,Ltd., Thursday, June 1, 2023, Press release picture



As an officially licensed Volkswagen product, the wa-gu-mi beetle puzzle perfectly replicates the body lines of the Type 1 Beetle on a 1:18 scale. With movable doors, hood, and engine compartment, this puzzle breathes life into the iconic car with utmost precision. Enthusiasts and collectors alike can indulge in their passion for classic cars. For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/3qgg06O.

About Azone

Since Azone's establishment, they have advocated green environmental protection and actively pressed forward with SDGs; all products are produced using environmentally friendly natural wood or paper, and the natural wood is all obtained from FSC.

Contact Information

Azone Team
Azone Marketing
support@azone.biz
+81-3-6402-0167

SOURCE: Azone

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/758277/Azone-Releases-New-Wooden-Wa-gu-mi-Volkswagen-Type-1-Beetle-Puzzle

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
