Cisco Showcases Webex Contact Center Video Solutions using Upstream Works at Cisco Live and will Join Upstream Works for a Fireside Chat

A Cisco Solutions Partner for more than 15 years, Upstream Works offers cloud migration flexibility, AI integration and automation, Webex Meetings Video engagements, and more.

WOODBRIDGE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Upstream Works , a provider of omnichannel contact center solutions, announces today that Cisco is enabling Webex Meetings Video engagements using the Upstream Works desktop solution to provide efficient and meaningful customer experiences, and attendees of Cisco Live will have the opportunity to see these solutions in action. The partnership with Cisco continues to expand and enables organizations to optimize engagements and innovate across all Cisco contact center platforms, on-premise and cloud.

The enterprise-ready contact center desktop solution improves the agent and customer experience with an agent-centric desktop, advanced omnichannel capabilities including Webex Connect (SMS, WhatsApp, Twitter DM, Facebook Messenger) and Webex Meetings Video engagements, customized integrations, and omnichannel management reporting and analytics.

During the Cisco Live 2023 Americas conference, June 4-8 in Las Vegas, attendees can:

Stop by the Webex Contact Center Pavilion to find out how Cisco enables United Airlines Webex Meetings Video and see how the Upstream Works desktop seamlessly integrates with Webex Meetings Video for real-time, personalized and convenient CX.

to find out how Cisco enables United Airlines Webex Meetings Video and see how the Upstream Works desktop seamlessly integrates with Webex Meetings Video for real-time, personalized and convenient CX. Visit the Webex Partner Area to see the recently announced, full-featured Upstream Works on Webex Contact Center (UWW) omnichannel desktop solution in action. Learn how Upstream Works supports cloud migration flexibility, increases speed to competency, and enables minimal disruption or retraining of agents with a consistent finesse-like agent desktop experience across Cisco Finesse to Webex Contact Center platforms.

Upstream Works also announces that Zack Taylor, Senior Director of Strategic Communications at Cisco Contact Center BU, and Rob McDougall, CEO of Upstream Works, will hold a fireside chat, moderated by host Jeff Palmer, CRO of Upstream Works, on June 5, at 11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. ET. Register today to tune into the fireside chat live or watch the replay.

The fireside chat, Accelerate Enterprise Contact Center Innovation, will broadcast live during the Cisco Live conference. Cisco and Upstream Works will explore:

Innovative, next-gen customer engagements

AI optimization and automating workflows across multiple departments

The benefits of a flexible and integrated solutions approach

Gaining real-time visibility, reporting and analytics to improve performance

Inspiring stories from leading enterprises on how they are transforming agent and customer experiences

Broadcasting globally from Cisco Live on Thursday, June 8, at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET, the Dueling Customer Experience Imperative: Maximize Satisfaction; Minimize Cost session will explore how Cisco enables United Airlines Webex Meetings Video engagements using Upstream Works. Lorrissa Horton, SVP, Chief Product Officer Collaboration, Cisco, Anurag Dhingra, CTO & Head of Engineering, Cisco Collaboration and Rob Bence, Digital Technology Director, United Airlines, will discuss how businesses are tackling the new demands on customer experience teams.

Upstream Works provides enterprises with customized and integrated contact center solutions with existing and new technologies and leverages multiple AI, business applications and CRM systems across the enterprise to streamline business workflows and increase efficiency. The company's customer base spans multiple verticals from finance and healthcare to travel, leisure and more.

About Upstream Works | www.upstreamworks.com

Upstream Works provides enterprise-ready omnichannel contact center desktop solutions that simplify and improve the agent and customer experience. Our flexible, agent-first desktop solutions support digital transformation, innovation, and business growth, and enable contact centers to operationalize artificial intelligence (AI) while leveraging existing systems and investments. For over 20 years, Upstream Works has helped companies around the world and across industries improve operational efficiency, agent effectiveness, customer experience and business outcomes.

