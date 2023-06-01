Bacardi Limited Appoints New Director to Board

HAMILTON, BERMUDA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Bacardi Limited, the world's largest privately held international spirits company, announces the appointment of Alicia Enciso to the Company's Board of Directors.

Alicia brings more than 30 years of experience with multinational Fortune 100 Companies in the Food and Beverages sectors with roles as General Manager, President, Chief Marketing Officer, and E-Business Officer. Since 2017, she has served as Chief Marketing Officer of Nestlé USA and previously served as President of the Beverages Division. She recently announced her retirement from Nestlé. Prior roles include Principal Consultant and Managing Director of Zyman Group, a subsidiary of MDC Partners and various marketing leadership roles at Procter & Gamble and Estée Lauder.



"Alicia is a well-rounded business leader and global marketer who has presided over some of the world's best-known brands," says Facundo L. Bacardi, Chairman of Bacardi Limited and fifth-generation family member. "Her enthusiasm for modern marketing and building sustainable brands are a great complement to our long-term business ambitions and to continuing the family legacy for generations to come."

Originally from Mexico, Alicia has been recognized as one of "Most Influential 100 Latinas" by Latino Leaders Magazine and named "Latino Marketer of the Year" by the Hispanic Marketing Council. Alicia also serves on the Executive Board for the Association of National Advertisers and the Board of the Alliance for Multicultural & Inclusive Marketing. She previously sat on the Advisory Board of Google 21st Century Marketing.

The Bacardi Limited Board of Directors is comprised of 13 members.

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held international spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognized spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, GREY GOOSE® vodka, PATRÓN® tequila, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON'S® Scotch whisky, ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur, and ERISTOFF® vodka. Founded more than 162 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs approximately 9,000, operates production facilities in 10 countries, and sells its brands in more than 160 markets. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit http://www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram or Twitter.

Media Contacts:

Jessica Merz, VP Global Corporate Communications, jmerz@bacardi.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bacardi Limited on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Bacardi Limited

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bacardi-limited

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bacardi Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/758604/Bacardi-Limited-Appoints-New-Director-to-Board