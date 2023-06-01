Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2023) - Hispania Resources Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Hispania" or "the company") has completed a visit to the Siemcalsa core storage facility in Salamanca on a recent visit. As part of the recently announced transaction to acquire the Lumbrales property, the company acquired access to this facility. While at the facility the company acquired various reports, maps and sections relating to the Lumbrales property. Company personnel in Spain and Canada, with the assistance of this material, are currently preparing a work program for the revitalization of the Mari Tere mine which was last in formal operation in 1985/86, prior to its acquisition by Siemcalsa in 2007. Lower tin and overall metal prices caused a closure of this mine which remained dormant until acquired by Siemcalsa and subsequently Hispania.

Further, on May 28th regional and local elections were held throughout Spain. In the town of Puebla de la Reina, where the company's Herrerias permit is located, announced that the winner of the Mayoral election was Ana Maria Redondo Villar who was returned to office for a further 4 years. "We would like to congratulate Mayor Ana Maria Redondo Villar on her re-election. In recent meetings with Mayor Ana Maria Redondo Villar, she has re-iterated her commitment to seeing the extension of the Herrerias permit and seeing Hispania bringing work back to this former brownfield project that was owned by IGME. Speaking with Mayor Ana Maria Redondo Villar, "we appreciate her support and have conveyed our commitment to working with her, her team and the town of Puebla de la Reina to return jobs to the region, in an environmentally conscious and supportive manner, in line with our commitment to a strong ESG platform and presence," commented Norman Brewster, Chief Executive Officer or Hispania.

About Hispania Resources Inc.

Hispania Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on mining opportunities in Spain. Hispania is currently focused on developing the long-term mining potential of its core assets, the Zinc, Copper, Lead enriched Puebla de la Reina ("PBR") property in the low-risk and historic mining district of Extremadura in Southwest Spain; as well as the Marie Tere project in Lumbrales. Hispania, through its subsidiary, La Joya, has entered into a purchase agreement with Auplata S.A. to acquire a 100% interest in the PBR property and has acquired the Lumbrales property. The management of Hispania contains industry veterans who have more than 120 years of mineral exploration and production experience in multiple jurisdictions and have successfully managed multiple international mining companies. This includes in Spain, where some of the team was responsible for the founding and building of Iberian Resources, with the continued support of the local and regional governments, including the well-developed and sophisticated transportation and mining infrastructure.

For more information on Hispania Resources Inc., visit: http://HispaniaResources.com/.

Contact Information

For more information or interview requests, please contact:

Norman Brewster - Chief Executive Officer

Norm@HispaniaResources.com

(416) 970-3223

Rahim Allani - Director

Rahim@HispaniaResources.com

(416) 457-0549

Forward-Looking Information

