Germany's development ban, KfW, is financing a new minigrid project in Senegal with a $138.8 million loan.German system integrator Asantis Systems GmbH has started deploying a series of solar mini-grid projects through the ASER300 project in Senegal. KfW IPEX-Bank, a subsidiary of Germany's development bank KfW, has provided a €130 million ($138.8 million) financing package for the project, which will include the deployment of 840 km of low voltage lines, 25,000 poles, and 3,600 LED lights for street lighting. Asantis System will develop and build the mini-grids with the support of German engineering ...

