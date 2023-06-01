Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
WKN: A3CTLP | ISIN: SE0016276109 | Ticker-Symbol: 8Q2
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of paid subscription shares of Rizzo Group AB (73/23)

With effect from June 02, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Rizzo Group AB
will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   RIZZO BTA B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020051506              
Order book ID:  294130                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
