Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of paid subscription shares of Rizzo Group AB (73/23)

With effect from June 02, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Rizzo Group AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: RIZZO BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020051506 Order book ID: 294130 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB