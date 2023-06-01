HMS Networks AB: HMS Networks strengthens Group Management - recruits COO

HMS Networks AB (publ) has recruited Richard Skog as Chief Operating Officer and member of HMS Group Management.

To support the growth journey, HMS Networks expands the Group Management team with a new role as COO with overall responsibility for the Supply Chain, Sustainability, and IT functions.

Richard Skog has long experience from leading roles in industrial companies and different Electronics Manufacturing Services entities - most recently from a role as acting Managing Director for GPV Sweden.

"I'm very happy that we have recruited Richard to HMS. His experience within Supply Chain and Operations will be a great asset for HMS and the Group Management team in our journey towards continued growth with high quality, sustainability, and operational excellence.", says Staffan Dahlström, President and CEO.

Richard starts his position in August 2023.

HMS Networks AB (publ) is a market-leading provider of solutions in industrial information and communication technology (Industrial ICT). HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus®, Ixxat®, Ewon® and Intesis® brands. Development takes place at the headquarter in Halmstad and also in Ravensburg, Nivelles, Igualada, Wetzlar, Buchen, Delft, Sibiu, Rotterdam and Bilbao. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, UK, Sweden, South Korea, Australia and UAE, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs over 780 people and reported sales of SEK 2,506 million in 2022. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm in the Large Cap segment and Telecommunications sector.

