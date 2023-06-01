Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Die "Busch-Vermutung"! Hat der Countdown schon begonnen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14Y6F | ISIN: US02079K3059 | Ticker-Symbol: ABEA
Tradegate
01.06.23
17:43 Uhr
114,44 Euro
-0,64
-0,56 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
114,44114,5217:44
114,44114,5217:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.06.2023 | 16:10
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lucidworks, Inc.: Lucidworks and Google Cloud Provide a Complete Solution for Commerce, Customer Service, and the Workplace

  • Lucidworks Fusion accelerates the use case applications of Google's commercial generative AI Large Language Model (LLM), Vertex AI/PaLM API
  • Lucidworks Fusion combines with Google's Vertex AI, Discovery AI, BigQuery, Vision, Dialogue Flow, and Contact Center AI (CCAI) to orchestrate the entire customer journey
  • Joint solutions improve relevance and user experience in key use cases and verticals

SAN FRANCISCO, June 01, 2023, the leading search solutions provider, announced today that it is advancing its partnership with Google Cloudto accelerate search and discovery program success for several of the world's top brands. With Lucidworks and Google Cloud, search professionals get a scalable, best-in-class solution through a proven partnership and delivery model.

The combined solutions of Lucidworks and Google Cloud deliver a hyper-modern search experience where users get highly personalized, relevant, dynamic, real-time experiences that drive better key outcomes for businesses.

The joint partner solutions offer accelerated relevance and user experience in:

  • Use Case: Merchandising, customer service, B2B and B2C commerce, call center, conversational AI / chat, and enterprise workplace applications
  • Vertical-based solutions: Financial services, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, and media

"Advancements in large language models and conversational AI have created a new set of opportunities to optimize the customer experience," says Carrie Tharp, Vice President of Strategic Industries at Google Cloud. "As a longtime partner, Lucidworks is well-positioned to provide the guardrails, security measures and support enterprises need to get lasting value from conversational AI tools."

With Lucidworks, Google Cloud customers gain additional ways to utilize Google Cloud spend through an expanded array of joint solutions available on the Google Cloud Marketplace, including Lucidworks Fusion. Companies can expect a fast time-to-value, better in-the-moment personalization, improved average order value (AOV), better margin and sell-through, and improved gross margin return on investment inventory (GMROI).

"It takes expertise, and modern technology, and integrated AI to deliver an exceptional experience-what we call 'hyper-modern'," said Mike Sinoway, CEO, Lucidworks. "Today's buyers and employees are smart, selective, and expect a lot. Brands need to make search their superpower. Our ongoing partnership with Google Cloud means we can deliver complementary search and browse solutions for every part of the customer journey."

Learn more about the partnership at Lucidworks.com.

About Lucidworks
Lucidworks believes that the core to a great digital experience starts with search and browse. Lucidworks captures user behavior and utilizes machine learning to connect people with the products, content, and information they need. The world's largest brands, including Crate & Barrel, Lenovo, Red Hat, and Cisco Systems rely on Lucidworks' suite of products to power commerce, customer service, and workplace applications that delight customers and empower employees. Learn more at Lucidworks.com.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.