Engage Mobilize Unveils New Brand, Logo, and Website to Enhance User Experience and Reflect Its Vision for Achieving New Levels of Operational Efficiency in Field Workflows

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Engage Mobilize Inc. (Engage Mobilize®), the foremost provider of intelligent field operations software, is pleased to announce the launch of its new brand, complete with an updated logo and website. This strategic rebranding effort aims to align Engage Mobilze's visual identity with its future vision and enhance the overall user experience.

Engage Mobilize Logo

The new logo incorporates fresh elements representing the evolving mission and commitment to innovation. With a bold color palette, the redesigned logo symbolizes the company's energy and dynamism as it revolutionizes the field operations landscape through digitalization. The sleek and contemporary typography conveys Engage Mobilize's brand values: innovation, moxie, customer focus, integrity, sustainability, and thinking differently-core values ingrained in the company's culture.

Engage Mobilize has also unveiled a revamped website offering an improved and intuitive user experience to complement the new logo. The updated website boasts a clean and modern design, making it easier for visitors to navigate and find relevant information about Engage Mobilize's software solutions, industry insights, and customer success stories.

"Engage Mobilize's rebranding is an exciting milestone for our company," said Scott Cilento, Chief Executive Officer at Engage Mobilize. "Our updated logo and website align with our vision to provide intelligent field operations software that helps businesses achieve new levels of operational efficiency, productivity, and cost savings. We think the new brand reflects our commitment to delivering innovative solutions to help organizations simplify and streamline our customer's field workflows."

About Engage Mobilize

Engage Mobilize's intelligent field operations software streamlines complex field service workflows by unifying E&P operators and oilfield service companies on a single digital platform - from ticket to invoice. Engage Mobilize's flagship E-ticketing solution set the standard for fluid hauling and logistics efficiency, and its capabilities now include electronic invoicing and more than 250 oilfield services. Engage Mobilize enables clients to achieve new levels of operational efficiency and reduce costs while increasing transparency and mitigating risk. Discover more at engagemobilize.com.

