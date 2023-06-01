Phoenix Senior Living Communities Win 2023-2024 Best of Senior Living From U.S. News and World Report

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Phoenix Senior Living is proud to announce that 24 of its communities have been included in the 2023-2024 U.S. News and World Report Best Senior Living ratings.

"We are honored to receive this recognition for our Assisted Living, Memory Care and Independent Living programs," said Jesse Marinko, CEO at Phoenix Senior Living. "Our community teams do an outstanding job every day delivering on our core values to our residents and family members, and we could not have achieved this recognition without them."

The communities recognized include:

Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care

The Colonia at Old Camden

The Phoenix at Hammond

Best Memory Care

Hope Center Memory Care

Myrtle Beach Manor

The Pearl at Jamestown

The Retreat at Lady's Island

Best Assisted Living

Lexington Country Place

Lynmoore at Lawnwood

The Bungalows at Fayetteville

The Bungalows at Springdale

The Neighborhood at Cullman

The Neighborhood at Paducah

The Neighborhood at Sheffield

The Neighborhood at Somerset

The Phoenix at Albany

The Phoenix at Lake Joy

The Retreat at Buford

The Retreat at Canton

The Retreat at Carolina Bay

The Retreat at Conyers

The Retreat at Easley

The Retreat at Fishersville

The Retreat at Jasper

Best Independent Living

Woodland Heights

U.S. News and World Report is the global authority in hospitals and consumer advice. The 2023-2024 Best of Senior Living ratings evaluated nearly 4,000 senior living communities and collected the viewpoints of over 250,000 residents and families. Overall, just 43% of communities surveyed earned recognition in at least one "Best" category.

"For the second consecutive year, U.S. News is providing in-depth information to help potential residents and their loved ones find the best place to help meet their needs," said Sumita Singh, senior vice president and general manager of Healthcare at U.S. News. "Communities that are highly rated excel in making residents feel safe, well cared for and highly satisfied by the services provided."

About Phoenix Senior Living

Phoenix Senior Living was founded in 2014 and operates 60 communities across 10 states in the southeast U.S., with an additional 158 units under development. As a privately held senior housing organization, Phoenix offers personalized services for seniors in active adult, independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing settings. Phoenix Senior Living is certified as a Great Place To Work ®.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

