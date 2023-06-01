Techwave Earns Prestigious President's Volunteer Service Award for Exemplary Commitment to Community Service

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Techwave, a prominent global IT and engineering service firm, receives the prestigious "President's Volunteer Service Award (PVSA)" in recognition of its unwavering commitment to volunteerism and community service. This esteemed accolade highlights our steadfast dedication, honoring our employees for their positive impact on communities globally and serving as an inspiration to others. It serves as a testament to our resolute dedication in confronting and effortlessly tackling the pressing challenges.

Mr. Raj Gummadapu, CEO of Techwave, along with his team





Techwave prioritizes volunteerism and community service, encouraging every Techwavian to contribute to the betterment of the community. One of our notable initiatives includes partnering with the Houston Food Bank and America's Grow-a-row for a Seed to Table initiative. Techwavians actively participated in various stages of the food chain, such as planting seeds, harvesting crops, and distributing food to local families in need. We covered the associated expenses, including seeds, crop management, packaging, and transportation, demonstrating our commitment to making a difference.

In addition, throughout the year, Techwavians enthusiastically volunteered their time and effort to assist the Houston Food Bank in providing nutritious food to individuals in the Greater Houston area who are grappling with chronic health conditions as part of their Food for Change Program. During the challenging times of the Covid pandemic, Techwave launched the Feed the Frontline initiative, where our team personally showcased support to frontline workers and local Houston restaurants that were impacted by the uncertainty of the pandemic.

Speaking of the Celebration, Mr. Raj Gummadapu, CEO of Techwave said, "We are delighted to receive the President's Volunteer Service Award. This recognition truly humbles and honors our team at Techwave. It underscores our unwavering commitment to giving back and creating a positive impact in communities worldwide. We firmly believe that through the power of volunteerism, we can effectively address the pressing challenges our world faces today."

Adding to it, he said "Techwave's employees have consistently demonstrated their passion and dedication by actively engaging in various community initiatives, volunteering their time and expertise to make a lasting difference. We take immense pride in our employees, whose efforts have transcended local boundaries, making a global impact and inspiring others to join our cause. Their dedication and passion have touched communities far and wide, serving as a catalyst for positive change."

About Techwave:

Techwave is a leading global Information Technology and Engineering services and solutions company revolutionizing digital transformations. They believe in enabling clients to maximize the potential and achieve a greater market with a wide array of technology services, including, but not limited to, Enterprise Resource Planning, Application Development, Analytics, Digital, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Founded in 2004, headquartered in Houston, TX, USA, Techwave has a team of experts, leveraging Digital Transformation, Enterprise Application, and Engineering Services expertise, in 11 countries.

Visit us on https://techwave.net

Contact Information

Sravya P

Sr. Public Relations Executive

sravya.palukuru@techwave.net

6302616391

SOURCE: Techwave

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/758586/Techwave-Earns-Prestigious-Presidents-Volunteer-Service-Award-for-Exemplary-Commitment-to-Community-Service