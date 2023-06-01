Icenhower Coaching & Consulting: A First for Real Estate: Icenhower Offers Customizable LMS Training Websites Custom-Branded for Each Company or Brokerage

Introducing the Custom Training Suite: Your Custom-Branded Real Estate Training Website

MORRO BAY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / In a first for the real estate industry, Icenhower Coaching & Consulting introduces its new Custom Training Suite - a real estate company or brokerage's own custom-branded training website loaded with ICC's vast library of powerful training courses for real estate agents, teams, and brokerages that includes their own custom course creation, manager dashboards and reporting, and even course certifications and designations. Real estate organizations can host ICC's comprehensive training courses as well as create their own custom training courses - all on a custom-branded website ICC creates for them.

"This is going to change EVERYTHING for the real estate industry," says Brian Icenhower, CEO and founder of ICC. "There is simply nothing else like this Custom Training Suite out there. People think of us as a real estate coaching company. They're not wrong. But, that's not where we stop."

ICC is more than a real estate coaching company. It is in the business of providing high-level, quality, state-of-the-industry training, tech, and educational resources for agents, leaders, and broker/owners.

Taking it to the next level, ICC is now providing all of this training content to teams and brokerages who want to "own" their training platform. So, that's what ICC provides - customized training and onboarding website branded with the logo, color, and theme of the organization.

"You need to understand - this is revolutionary," says Icenhower. "When agents use their own personal logins to access their student dashboards and course libraries, they'll see YOUR organization's branding throughout the site."

ICC provides robust coursework and diverse options for learning. Each course comes with video lessons, audio lessons, downloadable and printable course workbooks, scripts, tools, and the plug-and-play high-level systems that ICC is known for. Quizzes and action steps provide agents with accountability and a game plan with actionable takeaways after each lesson.

With the management administrator account, access agent enrollment as well as reporting to monitor agent learning performance, and view and download dynamic reports - a next-level solution for accountability at any real estate organization.

When agents complete courses, they receive downloadable and printable course certificates and receive Degree Designations that can be formally abbreviated after their name in professional signature lines, online profiles and marketing.

Along with access to over 50 of ICC's award-winning online training courses, real estate teams and brokerages can also create their own customized training courses specific to more localized training topics like office file compliance, local MLS systems, contracts and disclosures instruction, CRM training, and new agent orientation and onboarding.

The Custom Training Suite is a custom-branded training website that is changing the game for real estate teams and brokerages everywhere.

For a long time, ICC's revolutionary training system has been called the Online Learning Center, and it was limited to coaching clients and contained ICC branding throughout.

"To meet the need for an educational one-stop shop for real estate professionals, in 2015, we created the ICC Online Learning Center," says Icenhower. With over 50 online courses, ICC's platform includes video modules, audiobooks, downloadable systems and resources, marketing materials, and more.

Now, these comprehensive training courses are available through the Custom Training Suite.

"Finally, you can own a fully customizable, integrated, comprehensive training program for your real estate organization," Icenhower continues. "There is simply nothing like this out there, and it's going to change the very fabric of the real estate industry." Learn more about the ICC Custom Training Suite today on the ICC website.

