Infrared Imaging Market Zooms Towards Billion-Dollar Valuation: Estimated to Reach USD 12.17 Billion by 2030: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Infrared Imaging Market Size By Type (Fixed IR Imaging Products, Portable IR Imaging Products), By Wavelength (Far-Infrared, Long-Wave Infrared), By Technology (Cooled IR Imaging, Uncooled IR Imaging), By Application (Aerospace, Defense and Military, Automotive), By Geographic Scope & Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Infrared Imaging Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Infrared Imaging Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.70% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 6.24 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 12.17 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Infrared Imaging Technology Drives Advancements in Disease Detection and Surgical Applications

Infrared imaging, a non-invasive technique utilizing infrared radiation for disease detection, is revolutionizing the healthcare industry. This innovative imaging method has demonstrated its effectiveness in identifying a range of diseases, including schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, depression, and breast cancer. By minimizing patient discomfort and providing enhanced magnification capabilities for soft tissue tumor detection, infrared imaging offers distinct advantages over alternative techniques.

One of the key benefits of infrared imaging is its ability to measure hemoglobin and oxygen levels in the brain, muscles, and other bodily tissues, facilitating real-time image assessment during surgical procedures. This feature ensures heightened safety for patients and enables surgeons to make informed decisions during operations. Moreover, the field of infrared imaging is witnessing significant advancements with numerous novel technologies undergoing clinical testing, particularly in the context of surgical applications.

Within this domain, near infrared imaging has emerged as a standout technology, experiencing notable growth due to its superior tissue penetration capabilities. The increased adoption of near infrared imaging has proven invaluable during surgical interventions, offering improved visualization and enhancing patient outcomes. Additionally, near infrared imaging market exhibits great potential in identifying coronary artery blockages, further expanding its applications in cardiovascular health.

The application of near-infrared technology extends across various surgical disciplines, including plastic and reconstructive surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, cancer surgery, cardiovascular surgery, cardiothoracic surgery, and neurovascular surgery. By incorporating near infrared imaging into these procedures, surgeons can effectively monitor tissue viability, blood flow, and perfusion, contributing to better patient care.

The rising prevalence of diseases such as cancer, neurovascular disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and gastrointestinal diseases has stimulated the demand for infrared imaging systems, with continued growth anticipated in the forecast period. Notably, near infrared imaging market play a critical role in cancer-related procedures by facilitating the differentiation between healthy cells and cancerous cells. This factor is expected to drive the adoption of infrared imaging systems in the coming years.

Key Market Segments:

Short-Wave Infrared Segment: The Short-Wave Infrared segment is predicted to hold the most significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period due to its wide range of applications. Short-Wave Infrared imaging is increasingly being adopted in various appliances such as high-temperature thermography, surveillance, spectroscopy, moisture detection, semiconductor inspection, scientific research, and art inspection.

Uncooled IR Imaging Segment: The Uncooled IR Imaging segment currently dominates the market, holding the largest market share. This segment's popularity is attributed to the lower cost of uncooled infrared imaging cameras compared to cooled counterparts, leading to a significant rise in demand.

Key Players in the Infrared Imaging Market:

FLIR Systems (US)

Fluke (US)

Sensors Unlimited (US)

Leonardo DRS (US)

Xenics (Belgium)

Axis Communications (Sweden)

Allied Vision Technologies (Germany)

Opgal Optronic Industries (Israel)

New Imaging Technologies (France)

Sofradir (France)

To maintain their market positions and drive innovation, these key players focus on product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and the implementation of key development strategies.

In conclusion, the remarkable advancements in infrared imaging technology are transforming disease detection and revolutionizing surgical applications. With its non-invasive nature, enhanced imaging capabilities, and real-time assessment during surgical procedures, infrared imaging is paving the way for improved patient outcomes and enhanced safety. The forecasted growth in the market, coupled with the increasing adoption of near infrared imaging, emphasizes the significance of this technology in the healthcare industry.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Infrared Imaging Market into Type, Wavelength, Technology, Application, And Geography.

Infrared Imaging Market, by Type

Fixed IR Imaging Products



Portable IR Imaging Products





Infrared Imaging Market, by Wavelength

Far-Infrared



Long-Wave Infrared



Mid-Wave Infrared



Near-Infrared



Short-Wave Infrared





Infrared Imaging Market, by Technology

Cooled IR Imaging



Uncooled IR Imaging





Infrared Imaging Market, by Application

Aerospace



Defense and Military



Automotive



Consumer Electronics



Fire Fighting



Industrial



Medical



Surveillance and Security





Infrared Imaging Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa





Latin America

