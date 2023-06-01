Skys the Limit: SkysTheLimit.org Celebrates Pride Month: Amplifying the Success of Amnoni Myers and Fostering the Future of Entrepreneurship

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / SkysTheLimit.org, a global nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering a vibrant community of entrepreneurs and their allies, brings the community together to celebrate Pride Month by spotlighting the success of entrepreneur Amnoni Myers and inspiring others to make their dreams happen.

LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs represent a significant portion of the entrepreneurial landscape. According to the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, there are 1.4 million LGBTQIA+ business owners, who are contributing $1.7 trillion to the U.S. economy annually.

Amnoni Myers embodies the spirit of resilience, determination, and innovation. Amnoni became a ward of the state at birth, and through her experiences, in foster care, she became committed to helping others understand the importance of their voice and experiences so that they can break the cycle of poverty.

She is the Founder of You Are the Prize LLC., a service-based company that offers speaking, training and consulting to child welfare agencies, educational institutions and foster parents who work with young people who have experienced trauma. With the success of her book: You Are the Prize: Seeing Yourself Beyond the Imperfections of Your Trauma and her experiences working with the White House and Congress, she developed a brand to help people working with children understand the impacts of trauma.

"Mentors are a form of social capital, and I am realizing that an essential element to building a business is being able to rely on people where you may lack experience. Each mentor has given me more confidence by affirming the work I am doing. They each have encouraged me to seek after clients who are willing to pay for my services. Because I've stayed firm on my prices, I've seen that I have gained about three clients since," said Amnoni.

Read more about her remarkable success story here.

To further honor Amnoni's achievements and inspire others, Sky's the Limit will be hosting the highly anticipated Limitless! premiere featuring founder Amnoni Myers. Limitless! is a groundbreaking series, where entrepreneurs can share their experiences, insights, and strategies for success. This episode will provide a unique opportunity for attendees to learn from Amnoni's journey, gain valuable knowledge, and connect with like-minded individuals. More details can be found here.

As an organization committed to building a global community that embraces diversity, Sky's the Limit recognizes that inclusivity is the key to innovation and progress. By providing a platform for entrepreneurs of all backgrounds, identities, and orientations, we foster an environment where creativity thrives, ideas flourish, and meaningful relationships are formed.

Join Sky's the Limit this Pride Month in celebrating the diversity, strength, and resilience of the LGBTQIA+ community. Together, we can create a future where every entrepreneur's potential knows no bounds. For more information about how to get your company involved in mentoring, please visit skysthelimit.org/partnerships.

Sky's the Limit offers opportunities for traditionally marginalized entrepreneurs - typically those who identify as LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, women, veterans, disabled people, and people from low-income backgrounds - to connect with mentors to come together to foster, grow, and shape modern and future enterprise.

About SkysTheLimit.org: SkysTheLimit.org is a digital platform that connects young, historically excluded entrepreneurs with one-on-one support from experienced business advisors and mentors, entrepreneurship training, and community-voted startup grants. SkysTheLimit.org is a 501(c)3 nonprofit.

Amnoni Myers, Founder of You Are the Prize LLC.

