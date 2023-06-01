Inogen Alliance Sponsors The Global Summit on ESG Reporting for the Energy & Extractive Industries

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Inogen Alliance is proud to announce that we will be an official sponsor exhibitor at The Global Summit on ESG reporting for the Energy & Extractive Industries! The conference will be held in Brussels, Belgium on June 20th. Our global Alliance team will be represented by six co-sponsoring Associates, including Antea Group Belgium, Ayrton Group in Ireland, Baden Consulting in Switzerland, denxpert in Hungary, HPC Germany and HPC Italy.

According to the Global Summit on ESG Reporting website, "The conference aims to bring together the senior decision-makers from the Energy, Mining and Oil & Gas Industries for a business networking-oriented event. The attendees will have the opportunity to witness a program that focuses on insightful case studies and panels which will promote in-depth exchanges and discussions that address the industry's challenges."

This conference aims to promote transparency and accountability in the extractives sector by providing a forum for discussing key ESG issues such as climate change, biodiversity, and human rights.

Program highlights include:

ESG Metrics and KPIs

ESG Commitments that are "Greenwashing Proof"

Reporting Requirements

Collecting Quality Data

Accurate Visibility Across your Carbon Footprint

Data Transparency

Misinterpretation of ESG Disclosures

Green Bonds and Sustainability-Linked Finance

Investor Relations and Sustainability

Social Issues in the Context of ESG Reporting Standards

Bill MacDonald, Antea Group USA, Energy Working Group leader states "The collective energy project experience of the Alliance membership rivals any global consulting firm. Our mission is to collaborate with each other to expand our consulting capabilities geographically, and to win multinational client opportunities."

This is a unique opportunity to exchange experiences with energy and mining industry leaders and build connections with members of the wider community. Check out more on the event and request a brochure to register on the site here and make sure to connect with our Associates in attendance at the table exhibit! Or watch for more content to come from our team that will be attending representing the Global Energy Transition Working Group and Sustainability Working Group.

