Aura Minerals Inc: Aura Minerals Provides Update on the Borborema Project

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA) (B3: AURA33) (OTCQX: ORAAF) ("Aura" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that yesterday, esteemed officials from the State of Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil including Fátima Bezerra, the Governor of the State visited the Borborema Project (the "Borborema Project") and expressed support for the project. This visit signifies an important milestone for Aura and highlights the strong collaboration between the Company and government stakeholders.



Rodrigo Barbosa, President and CEO of Aura, comments: "We are honored to have had the opportunity to host government officials at our Borborema Project at this early stage. Their visit and interest in the project is a testament to the importance of the Borborema project for the economic growth of the region. We are grateful for their recognition of our commitment to responsible mining and look forward to continuing our collaboration as we move forward with this project."

The Company is working on completing a feasibility study with respect to the Borborema Project in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, the results of which are expected to be released in Q3 2023. In parallel, the Company is working on finalizing all internal studies and its analysis of financing options for the Borborema Project in preparation for a construction decision, which the Company expects will be made shortly.

About Aura 360° Mining

Aura is focused on mining in complete terms - thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company's four producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the EPP and Almas gold mines in Brazil and the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico. In addition, the Company has the Tolda Fria gold project in Colombia and four projects in Brazil: the Borborema and Matupá gold projects, which are in development the São Francisco gold project, which is on care and maintenance, and the Serra da Estrela copper project in Brazil, Carajás region, which is at the exploration stage.

