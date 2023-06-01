Blink Charging Co.: Blink Charging Announces the Promotion of Miko de Haan as President of Blink Europe and Emerging Markets

Miami Beach, Fla., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) ("Blink"), a leading global manufacturer, owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced the appointment of Miko de Haan as President of Blink Europe and Emerging Markets. Mr. de Haan's appointment is effective May 19th, 2023, and he will continue to be based out of Blink's European headquarters in Amsterdam.



"We are focused on our interests in Europe and expanding Blink's presence there and Miko is the right person to lead those efforts and shape our strategy to bring innovative and reliable EV charging everywhere it's needed," said Brendan Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer of Blink Charging. "Miko's experience in the EV charging space and commitment to providing sustainable energy solutions, together with our accomplished team of industry leaders, will help Blink make a strong impact in Europe."

With more than 13 years' experience in EV charging, EV infrastructure, and clean tech, Mr. de Haan has long been a passionate advocate for clean fuel technologies and the clean energy movement.

Mr. de Hann first joined Blink in 2021 as Managing Director for Blink Holdings B.V., an Amsterdam based company which oversees Blink's operations in Europe. In this position, he played a significant role in the development of Blink's growth strategy and overall presence in Europe, breaking ground in new and emerging markets, and positioning Blink for further expansion. Prior to joining Blink, Mr. de Haan advised clean tech and asset investors. He was also heavily involved in building the first commercial fast charge network of western Europe for New Motion before moving to the international business development team.

"I am honored to have been selected to lead Blink's European strategies and development as we continue to expand and deliver our state-of-the-art EV charging solutions here and around the world," said Mr. de Haan. "I am intently focused on the shift to sustainable energy and a longtime advocate that EVs are the ultimate enabler in driving the energy transition. I look forward to continuing to advance EV adoption everywhere and working alongside the incredible team at Blink to secure a more sustainable tomorrow."

