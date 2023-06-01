Avancis has set a new world record for a copper, indium, gallium, and selenium (CIGS) solar panel with an integrated series connection of 30 cm x 30 cm, achieving an efficiency of 20.3%. The German manufacturer's accomplishment has been validated by the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory.From pv magazine Germany German thin-film solar module manufacturer Avancis claims to have achieved a new world record efficiency for a completely encapsulated CIGS module with an integrated series connection measuring 30 cm × 30 cm. The 203% efficiency was certified for a panel with an aperture area of ...

