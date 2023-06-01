Partner-Friendly Program Eases Collaboration and Integration of S3-Compatible Enterprise-Grade Cloud Solutions Built on Web3 Technology

Award-Winning Solutions Provider Comet Backup Is Inaugural Partner, Joined by Acronis

Impossible Cloud, the revolutionary cloud platform that offers decentralized, multi-service cloud solutions, today announced the launch of its Partner Program designed to help partners and resellers seamlessly implement, demo and integrate Impossible Cloud's efficient, performance-driven solutions into enterprise environments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230601005238/en/

Impossible Cloud's partner portal helps channel partners maximize their margins and seamlessly integrate decentralized cloud solutions in enterprise environments. (Photo: Business Wire)

The company also announced a number of award-winning global backup solutions providers as alliance partners. These include Comet Backup, an inaugural partner, as well as Acronis. Clients will now be able to use these companies' fast, secure backup software seamlessly in conjunction with Impossible Cloud's S3-compatible storage to safeguard data, ensure business continuity and prepare for emergencies.

The program has been developed to support various prospective channel partners including value-added resellers (VARs), systems integrators (SIs), managed service providers (MSPs) and independent software vendors (ISVs) in their efforts to bring more innovative and profitable solutions to customers leveraging the emerging B2B benefits of web3. These benefits include increased capacity, reduced costs, decreased complexity and improved security compared to traditional cloud providers. The solution also offers a flexible, consumption-based infrastructure enabling MSPs to adjust the storage resources they provide their clients in a manner that is secure, efficient, measurable and reliable.

"VARs and SIs want to increase their average revenue per sale with either higher volume or higher margin," said Lennart Rother, Director of Growth, Impossible Cloud. "They're looking for products with a competitive advantage that will provide new routes to market and enable them to offer advantageous pricing without sacrificing quality. Acronis and Comet Backup are ideal launch partners for the partner program; their services are trusted around the globe, are accessible in multiple languages, and like Impossible Cloud offer adjustable solutions that scale with growth."

The new Partner Portal fosters a collaborative space that efficiently connects Impossible Cloud Technology Partners and Channel partners within a comprehensive environment encompassing product details, educational materials, marketing assets and technical assistance. The portal's Control Console provides a user-friendly interface and dashboards designed to streamline the process and to ease enrollment of new or trial accounts.

"Growing data intensity is feeding the growth and market power of a handful of dominant cloud storage providers," added Josh Flores, General Manager, Comet Backup. "Impossible Cloud provides an ideal solution for resellers and other partners looking to offer an enterprise-grade alternative with a considerable price advantage. This relationship opens up strong opportunities for us and our clients."

Impossible Cloud recently announced the general availability of its enterprise-grade, native cloud storage solution delivering all the capabilities of traditional cloud storage along with the key benefits of web3 technology. It is the first decentralized, enterprise-grade cloud for fast, outage-proof, Kubernetes-friendly, AWS S3-compatible object storage, designed to enable switching from web2 via a single line of code and to deliver cost savings of up to 75%. Impossible Cloud's services can be procured using fiat currencies, eliminating a critical roadblock that has slowed B2B adoption of web3 technologies.

In March the company announced a €7 million seed round co-led by HV Capital and 1kx, joined by Protocol Labs, TS Ventures, and very early Ventures.

About Impossible Cloud

Impossible Cloud is a revolutionary cloud platform that offers decentralized, multi-service cloud solutions. The platform is based on web3 technology and decentralized infrastructure, which allows it to be scalable, secure, and cost-effective. With just a single line of code, customers can access Impossible Cloud's Storage.

For more information, please visit: www.impossiblecloud.com.

About Comet Backup

Comet Backup is an all-in-one backup platform for businesses and IT providers, providing fast, secure backup software for IT professionals and businesses worldwide, localizing to 13 languages. It enables organizations to secure their data, deliver business continuity and disaster preparedness. Comet Backup has an intuitive, easy-to-use web console where users can remotely manage and protect devices to back up critical files, folders, databases, emails, servers or even entire devices to a local on-premise location or any of the leading cloud providers.

Trusted by customers world-wide, Comet has been recognized as a 'High Performer' leader by G2, awarded "Top Performer" by Sourceforge and "Category Leader" by Get App. Comet is a privately held company based in Christchurch, New Zealand founded by a team of ex-backup professionals and industry experts.

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment from cloud to hybrid to on premises at a low and predictable cost.

Acronis is a Swiss company, founded in Singapore. Celebrating two decades of innovation, Acronis has more than 2,000 employees in 45 locations. Acronis Cyber Protect solution is available in 26 languages in over 150 countries and is used by 18,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230601005238/en/

Contacts:

Albert Heape

Bob Gold Associates

310-320-2010

pr@impossiblecloud.com