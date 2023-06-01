Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.06.2023
Die "Busch-Vermutung"! Hat der Countdown schon begonnen?
WKN: A2P1UZ | ISIN: US68902V1070 | Ticker-Symbol: 4PG
München
01.06.23
08:02 Uhr
74,78 Euro
-1,16
-1,53 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,2074,3816:50
74,1674,4216:50
01.06.2023 | 16:38
81 Leser
Otis Worldwide: It's Electric: Ride Along in an Otis EV

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Otis Worldwide

We're thrilled to be expanding our EV fleet to help us meet our company goal to achieve a 50% reduction in Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 2030. An added bonus, our EVs have features and technology that support our service teams, including outlets for powering and recharging tools on work sites.

Click here to learn more about our EV pilot program and our commitments to sustainability: otiselevator.co/ESGReport

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Otis Worldwide on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Otis Worldwide
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/otis-worldwide
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Otis Worldwide

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/758633/Its-Electric-Ride-Along-in-an-Otis-EV

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
