Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2023) - Fandifi Technology Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ4) ("Fandifi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into partnership with Dziki Warszawa ("Dziki") of the Polska Liga Koszykowki SA ("PLK") for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

Since the rollout of improvements to the Fandifi platform, Fandifi and Dziki conducted numerous tests matches as Dziki advanced through the playoffs. During these pilots, conducted at both home and away matches, Fandifi facilitated:

real-time fan engagement through presentation of statistical and in-game fan trivia

real-time non-intrusive advertising capabilities

real-time sponsorship activation capabilities

custom reporting

custom fan reward programs

This testing culminated in the Championship match where Fandifi employed an in-arena QR code activation campaign resulting in nearly 10% engagement with the live audience. The winner of the Fandifi activation received a team-signed championship jersey for their participation. For everyone who participated they all received a link to download an Augmented Reality version of the trophy via another secondary activation with Imagine AR, another Canadian based firm.

"First off, I would like to congratulate the entire Dziki Warszawa organization on their championship run this season, which culminated in their promotion to Ekstraklasa. Being able to demonstrate the value proposition of the Fandifi platform in a top-tier sporting event is a significant milestone in our march toward commercialization. I'd like to point out the invaluable assistance of our advisor Ryan McCumber who not only introduced us to the team at Dziki but also to Mr. Bernhard Otterstein, President of the Polish Canadian Chamber of Commerce," states David Vinokurov, Fandifi CEO and President.

"At the Polish Canadian Chamber of Commerce, we are excited to look for ways to support Fandifi, a Canadian publicly-traded company, in exploring the multitude of opportunities presented by partnering with dozens of Polish professional sports teams. With its innovative solutions and dedication to enhancing fan experiences, Fandifi is poised for success in the sports entertainment sector in Poland. We are excited by the prospect of supporting Fandifi in growing alongside Polish business opportunities, fostering strategic partnerships, and showcasing cutting edge Canadian solutions in the dynamic Polish sports market," states Mr. Otterstein "Through our extensive network, the Polish Canadian Chamber of Commerce is committed to nurturing partnerships, facilitating growth, and fostering journeys of collaboration and success between the Polish and Canadian business communities."

About Fandifi Technology Corp.

Fandifi is a crowd based and system generated prediction fan engagement platform. The Fandifi platform runs on associated neural networks tailor-made for content creators to increase gamification of their content and enable fan engagement within their communities regardless of the form of distribution. Whether Esports, Sports or any type of broadcast or streamed content, Fandifi is revolutionizing the way fans interact with their favourite content. With its innovative features and monetization opportunities, Fandifi is poised to become the go-to platform for content creators looking to engage with their audience and sponsors.

About Dziki Warszawa

Dziki Warszawa is a Polish professional basketball team since 2017. The team has recently been promoted to Polska Liga Koszykowki S.A. after playing in the Suzuki First Division the last two seasons. Dziki Warszawa was born digital and innovation is at the core of everything the club does. The team's aspirations are to be invited as an expansion EuroLeague Basketball team and become a legendary powerhouse of basketball in Europe.

