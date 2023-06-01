MetaKing Studios: Seascape Network Unveils Mysten Labs Partnership With Mini Miners Launch on Cutting-Edge Sui Chain

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Seascape Network, a forerunner in the web3 and GameFi arena and publishers of BLOCKLORDS, has revealed an electrifying partnership with trailblazing web3 infrastructure company Mysten Labs. Together, they celebrate their partnership with the launch of Mini Miners on Sui network, an intoxicating web3 idle clicker game that immerses players into an adrenaline-pumping expedition, mining treasures and growing their very own mining empire.

Sui network is rapidly emerging as the blockchain of choice for Web3 game developers, thanks to its avant-garde features and stellar technical prowess. Its unique ability to process transactions in parallel and scale horizontally ensures a minimum transaction fee even as the network grows with new games and decentralised apps (dApps). Sui's innovative offering of dynamic NFTs and "object-based" models are music to game designers' ears, enabling them to optimize games teeming with in-game objects. These attributes make Sui a premier platform for next-gen Web3 gaming experiences.

Mini Miners is a pioneering idle clicker game that fuses thrilling mining adventures with blockchain technology. Players are set to take on an extraordinary voyage to mine resources, shape their mining empires, and witness the transformative power of web3. Players are invited to dive into a world where they mine resources, plot their empire's expansion, and experience the might of the Sui network in real time.

In celebration of this exciting partnership, Seascape Network is staging a series of community campaigns with a combined reward pool of 3000 SUI. Users are invited to join the Sui Mini Miners launch and embark on a series of community incentive campaigns that will reward players with Sui tokens for their dedication and activities within the game, such as collecting resources, building their villages and spending time in the game.

"We're delighted to be working with Mysten and launching Mini Miners is an exciting milestone for us," said David Johansson, CEO at Seascape Network. "We're very excited about what Mysten is bringing to the table with Sui network, and we're driving this hype with some exciting campaigns that allow players to get their hands on Sui of their own!"

To begin your adventure into the alluring world of Mini Miners and start your Sui journey today visit: https://sui.miniminersgame.com/

Seascape Network is a pioneering platform in the web3 and GameFi space, dedicated to merging blockchain technology with gaming to revolutionize the gaming industry. With a focus on innovation and community engagement, Seascape Network offers a diverse range of games and rewards, providing users with immersive gaming experiences and unlocking the true potential of web3.

Mysten Labs is a team of leading distributed systems, programming languages, and cryptography experts whose founders were senior executives of Meta's Novi Research and lead architects of the Diem blockchain and Move programming language. The mission of Mysten Labs is to create foundational infrastructure for Web3.

