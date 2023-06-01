World's Most Powerful Battery-Powered Torque Wrench Launched by RAD Torque Systems

Torque up to 11,000 ft. lbs. / 15,000 Nm with the new B-RAD Xtreme

ABBOTSFORD, BC, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RAD Torque Systems - a world leader in manufacturing industrial torque wrenches - has launched the first battery-powered torque wrench series capable of torquing up to 11,000 ft. lbs./ 15,000 Nm, the B-RAD Xtreme (B-RAD X). The launch of the highly anticipated B-RAD X makes it the most powerful cordless torque wrench in the world.

The new and innovative B-RAD X torque wrench comes in three different sizes:

B-RAD X 5,000 ft. lbs. / 7,000 Nm

B-RAD X 8,000 ft. lbs. / 10K Nm

B-RAD X 11K ft. lbs. / 15K Nm

Fastening bolts in remote locations will now be easier for big industry as the cordless B-RAD X gives companies better mobility to torque and tension large bolts with less equipment to haul without compromising power or accuracy.

"We believe the B-RAD X is going to revolutionize the industry and change how big industry works. This tool will make the toughest torque jobs easier to tackle, faster to secure and safer for all operators," says Dan Provost, President, and Owner at RAD Torque Systems. "RAD Torque is known for its innovation, and we are proud to be the first in the world to deliver a battery powered torque tool with this much power."

Building off RAD Torque's patented and world-renowned gearbox technology, the B-RAD X captures attention with its sleek new white design and rubber grip, a new high-performance motor, and its various features, including:

Additional features include:

Brushless DC motor for added durability and accuracy.

Redesigned anti-fatigue trigger switch with IP rating.

Standard handguard for added operator protection.

Two-hand start options to prevent hand injuries.

Battery latch lock to protect batteries from falling.

Digital screen.

"The B-RAD X was developed in response to the demands of our customers who required increased portability and higher performance in a torque wrench. We have meticulously designed and engineered the B-RAD X from scratch, offering users an exceptional industrial torque tool that excels in handling the most substantial bolting tasks worldwide, all without the need for cables, "says Luke Timmermans, Senior Engineer at RAD Torque Systems. "It's the only tool of its kind in the world."

Provost adds, "this launch has been a long time coming. In fact, you can say it started more than 10 years ago when RAD Torque Systems was the first company to ever produce a battery powered torque gun (with patents in the USA and Canada)."

The B-RAD Xtreme has two patents pending in the U.S. One for mechanical technology and one for electronic technology.

RAD Torque Systems is recognized as the leading Canadian manufacturer of pneumatic, battery-powered, electronic pistol-grip torque wrenches, which are shipped and sold globally. RAD Torque tools are used in various industries including, mining, oil and gas, wind, aerospace, and rail.

Watch a 3D Animation Video Here à https://youtu.be/uEgH1OPwes4

Gina Robinson, RAD Torque Systems, grobinson@radtorque.com, 604-852-0405 (Ext 272)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2090239/RAD_Torque_Systems_World_s_Most_Powerful_Battery_Powered_Torque.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/worlds-most-powerful-battery-powered-torque-wrench-launched-by-rad-torque-systems-301839558.html