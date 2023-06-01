The Elite Alliance LLC: Elite Alliance Selected to Manage Marketing and Sales for New San Miguel Residence Club

Quimera Residence Club Located in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, Features Four Bedroom Luxury Residences Within the Ventanas de San Miguel Golf Community

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Elite Alliance®, the leader in luxury fractional real estate services, vacation home exchange, resort hospitality management and vacation rental, has been retained to oversee marketing and sales for the new Quimera Residence Club in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. Elite Alliance Real Estate brings 30+ years of experience in all aspects of luxury fractional ownership to the architecturally stunning Quimera development. Previously, Quimera was selected to join Elite Alliance's exclusive vacation home exchange network.





Quimera Four Bedroom Residence

The expansive Quimera Residence Club homes feature dramatic "Mexican Contemporary" architecture.



Quimera Residence Club comprises eight four-bedroom luxury residences directly on the par-71 Ventanas de San Miguel golf course, designed by famous British golf professional Nick Faldo. Owners enjoy elegant amenities and personalized services within their Club enclave and throughout the community with easy access to the magical town of San Miguel de Allende, rated the #1 City in the World by Travel & Leisure magazine.

The Quimera residences were designed by renowned architects Imanol Legorreta and Pablo Sepulveda. The inspired "Mexican Contemporary" architecture seamlessly blends the indoor space with outdoor living areas. Residences encompass 4,000 sq. ft. with four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. Each of the homes is impeccably furnished, fully accessorized, and boasts a private plunge pool, gourmet kitchen, and barbecue area. Quimera owners also enjoy a private clubhouse with swimming pool, fitness facility, and game room, as well as pre-arrival grocery provisioning, housekeeping, and concierge services.

"Thirty Quimera ownerships are already sold," states María José MuñozLedo Aguado, the recently appointed Sales Director at Quimera. "We chose Elite Alliance Real Estate to lead sales for the remaining residences because we know they will provide the professionalism, attention to detail, and positive results we have experienced with Elite Alliance Exchange."

"Ownership of the beautiful Quimera homes includes preferred golf privileges, vacation exchange benefits, and a wide array of resort amenities and services," explains Rob Goodyear, President of Elite Alliance. "The residence club fractional ownership structure created by Elite Alliance Founder Steve Dering has been enthusiastically embraced by affluent buyers in many of the world's most coveted locations for more than three decades. Quimera is a home run for anyone looking to enjoy an exquisite vacation home on a superb golf course just minutes from one of the world's most enchanting cities, without the high cost, worries, and responsibilities of traditional vacation home ownership."

Quimera owners are conveyed a one-tenth, debt-free real estate interest. They enjoy abundant and flexible use of their residence, can send unaccompanied guests, or exchange vacations with owners of other professionally managed vacation homes and residence clubs.

For more information on Elite Alliance, please visit www.elitealliance.com, or contact Rob Goodyear at rgoodyear@elitealliance.com. For more information on Quimera Residence Club, please visit www.quimerasanmiguel.com or email info.quimera.sma@gmail.com.

