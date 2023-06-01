DJ Hardman & Co Research on H&T Group (HAT): Pawnbroking's current appeal

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research on H&T Group (HAT): Pawnbroking's current appeal 01-Jun-2023 / 15:45 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hardman & Co initiation of coverage on H&T (HAT):

Pawnbroking's current appeal

In our 15 March initiation, Pawnbroking royalty, with strong, profitable growth, we highlighted that H&T's core is pawnbroking and related retail services operations. As other small-sum, short-term lenders have withdrawn at a time of heightened demand, H&T's well-capitalised, low-risk proposition has unique growth opportunities, which are expected to fuel strong earnings growth (2024E EPS 4.2x 2021 levels). We also note that the dividend is progressive (2024E yield 5.3%). H&T's AGM trading statement on 10 May confirmed our positive expectations. In this note, we focus on the reduction in competition at a time of heightened demand and the low-risk nature of H&T's pawnbroking business. Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/pawnbrokings-current-appeal/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link

To contact us: Hardman & Co Contact: 1 Frederick's Place Mark Thomas London mt@hardmanandco.com EC2R 8AE +44(0)203 693 7075 www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1647627 01-Jun-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1647627&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2023 10:45 ET (14:45 GMT)