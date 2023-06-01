EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: APPOINTMENT OF RESTRUCTURING EXPERT REJECTED



01.06.2023

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - APPOINTMENT OF RESTRUCTURING EXPERT REJECTED

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV" or the "Company") provides the following update on its Dutch law restructuring plan (akkoord) ("WHOA Restructuring Plan").

As stated by the Company on 29 May 2023 a shareholder, SdK Schutzgemeinschaft der Kapitalanleger e.V., had filed a petition with the Court to request the Court to appoint a restructuring expert (herstructureringsdeskundige) in accordance with Section 371 Dutch Bankruptcy Act (Faillissementswet).

The Court heard such petition today, 1 June 2023, and ruled that the petition be rejected. The Court also indicated in the court hearing that the WHOA Confirmation hearing will be heard by the Amsterdam Court on 15 June 2023.

Further updates and information will be made available on www.steinhoffinternational.com .

SIHNV has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, South Africa

1 June 2023

