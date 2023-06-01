Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2023) - In a significant stride towards eradicating period poverty, Florida has passed a groundbreaking law, H.B. 389: Menstrual Hygiene Products in Public Schools. The legislation, enacted on May 17, 2023, authorizes school districts across the state to provide their students with menstrual hygiene products free of charge. Aanya Patel, the founder of the Global Girls Initiative, collaborated with Representative Kelly Skidmore to garner support for the bill and bring it to fruition.

The law stipulates that menstrual hygiene products should be readily available in various locations within schools, including the nurse's office, health service facilities, and restrooms, ensuring accessibility for all students, including those requiring wheelchair-accessible facilities.

The enactment of this law is set to have a profound impact on over 1.5 million students in Florida's school system. By providing direct access to menstrual hygiene products, the legislation enables students to manage their menstrual cycles with dignity.

The benefits extend beyond physical health and comfort; the law improves students' mental and social well-being by fostering a sense of confidence among students, encouraging participation in after-school activities, and increasing class attendance, thereby allowing them to reach their full academic potential.

Aanya Patel expressed her enthusiasm for the new law, stating, "I am very excited that Florida now has a structured solution addressing young menstruators within the school system so they do not miss out on educational opportunities simply because they lack access to a basic hygiene necessity". Patel further emphasized the importance of Menstrual Hygiene Day, calling for increased conversation and awareness to break social stigmas surrounding period poverty.

The Global Girls Initiative (GGI), a Tampa-based non-profit organization, was founded by Patel. Over the past three years, GGI has donated over 350,000 menstrual hygiene products to students and youth in underserved communities. The organization also provides free educational workshops, known as P.A.D.S (Period Awareness with Dignity & Self Esteem), to empower young menstruators and help them manage their cycles with dignity. In addition, GGI has pioneered the development of cost-effective menstrual hygiene dispensers, which are being installed in various institutions, including Hillsborough County's Title I middle & high schools, the University of Tampa, Johns Hopkins University, and more, as part of its mission to end period poverty.

