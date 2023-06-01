ALPHA MOS: Conclusion of the 2nd BOYDSense clinical study

Alpha MOS (FR0013421286 ALNEO), world leader in smell, taste and visual industrial instrument analyzers, announces the on-schedule completion of the 2nd clinical study on the non-invasive breath glucose monitoring device developed by its Medtech subsidiary, BOYDSense.

The study, promoted by Toulouse University Hospital (CHU) and launched in late 2021 by the Diabetology, Metabolic Diseases and Nutrition research team, involved 130 patients with type 2 diabetes. The results will be the subject of scientific publications by the CHU and BOYDSense in the coming months.

The study was conducted in two phases. During the first phase, data were collected to develop the first embedded algorithm for measuring blood glucose by breath analysis. In the second phase, the device equipped with this algorithm was used by 30 patients to perform repeated glucose measurements. This scientific approach not only enabled continuous data collection for further development of the system, but also confirmed the potential of this radically innovative glucose measurement technique.

"This new non-invasive approach could soon offer a very attractive alternative to capillary glycemic monitoring for people with diabetes" says Prof. Pierre Gourdy, diabetologist at the University Hospital of Toulouse and principal investigator of the study.

Pending publication of more detailed results, BOYDSense can already announce that the clinical study has met its objectives, namely to:

Establish successful system with functional testing;

Confirm patients' interest in this new device, as illustrated by the number and enthusiasm of study participants;

Validate previous developments;

Gather new data that has helped improve the algorithms since the beginning of the test phase.

« The conclusion of the study conducted by the Toulouse University Hospital represents an important milestone in the development of our innovative solution aimed at improving the daily lives of people with diabetes. The data collected has enabled us to improve the performance of our device and the associated application, so that we can carry out increasingly precise tests and bring us closer to a future market launch. I would like to thank the CHU research team and the many patients who took part in the study. » says Ben Delhey, CEO of BOYDSense.

About BOYDSense

BOYDSense, SAS is a medical technology company developing an affordable, non-invasive health monitoring platform to measure various biomarkers via exhaled air.

BOYDSense's first product in development, named Lassie is a device that allows people with diabetes to accurately measure blood glucose values without pain. The BOYDSense platform will also allow patients and healthcare professionals to use the breath analyzer as a non-invasive way to detect and monitor diseases such as cancer, obesity, asthma, etc.

BOYDSense is a subsidiary of Alpha MOS, leader in sensory analysis.

More information: www.boydsense.com

About Alpha MOS

Alpha MOS (Euronext Paris, ISIN: FR0013421286 ALM, Code mnémonique: ALNEO) specialist in sensory analysis solutions, is the world leader in the development of electronic nose, tongue and eye for industrial use. Created in 1993, Alpha MOS is an international company with offices in France, China and the United States. It has installed more than 1300 instruments throughout the world, mainly in the food, beverage and packaging industries. Alpha MOS continuously invests in research and development to meet the needs of the markets and innovates to develop the consumer sensory analysis markets.

More information: www.alpha-mos.com

Contacts

Calyptus Agency :

Mathieu Calleux / Darius Dinu

Alpha-mos@calyptus.net

Ph.: +33 1 53 65 68 68

About Toulouse University Hospital

Toulouse University Hospital (CHU) is one of the French leading hospitals. In the field of diabetes clinical research, the CHU actively contributes to advances in clinical and pharmaceutical science. It benefits from the support of Innov'Pôle Santé, which aims to accelerate technological and organizational innovation for the benefit of innovative healthcare companies.

More information: www.chu-toulouse.fr

Mathilde Ratineaud - Ph: 05 61 77 86 75 - Cell: 06 09 64 27 52

Marie Charrière-Lemahieu - Ph: 05 61 77 83 49 - Cell: 06 10 85 51 10

Contact Innov'Pôle Santé: +33 5.61.77.72.08

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mJ1tYcqcZm2Ul29vasmWamNsaZmWkpacl2KYx2lwYsyYZ5qVxpiVbpbLZnFhl2Zv

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-80219-2023-06-01-cp-conclusion_essais_boydsense_endef.pdf