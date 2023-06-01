Verizon Brings the Small Business Digital Ready Experience To Live Event in Cleveland

BASKING RIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Verizon announced it will host its second Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Summit, an all-day experience for small business owners to network and participate in live events designed to help them grow their businesses, in Cleveland, Ohio on June 12, 2023, at Cleveland State University. In partnership with the global professional education and networking platform, Luminary, the summit aims to bring valuable business insights and strategies to small business owners.

Participants of the Verizon Small Business Digital Ready: Cleveland Summit will have the opportunity to engage in robust workshops and educational sessions, with the goal of building connections and learning from subject matter experts, including local small business owners. In addition, Verizon is giving away a free Chromebook to five small business registrants who attend the summit1. To learn more about the event and to register, visit Verizon Small Business Digital Ready: Cleveland Summit.

"At Verizon, we take pride in serving the unique needs of local markets," said Jessica Cohen, Director of Community Engagement, Verizon. "We are thrilled to bring this informative Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Summit to Cleveland-based small businesses. Small businesses are at the heart of Cleveland's economy and, at Verizon, a focus of our responsible business plan is to ensure small businesses have access to the tools and services needed to succeed in the digital economy."

Launched in 2021, Verizon Small Business Digital Ready is a free online resource designed to give small businesses the tools they need to thrive in today's digital economy. Small businesses can access personalized learning through over 40 courses, mentorship, peer networking, 1:1 expert coaching and incentives such as grant funding. In partnership with LISC and Next Street, the Verizon Small Business Digital Ready portal was created with and for small businesses, with a specific focus on helping diverse and under-resourced business owners. Spanish language course offerings, coaching from experts and community events are also available. Since its launch, over 900 Cleveland-based small businesses have registered and engaged with the platform.

This initiative is part of Verizon's goal to support 1M small businesses by 2030 with the resources to thrive in the digital economy, as part of its responsible business plan: Citizen Verizon. Visit CitizenVerizon.com to learn more about the company's responsible business efforts.

1 No purchase necessary. Must be present to win. Sweepstakes starts June 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) and ends on June 12, 2023, at 12 PM ET. Must be a legal U.S. resident 18 years or older to enter. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Verizon Corporate Services Group Inc. For official rules, see weareluminary.com/Verizon-Cleveland-Summit.

