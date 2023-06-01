Investors will benefit from leading and complementary expertise of both groups in Real Estate and Private Credit

Altarea and Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) announce today the launch of a Real Estate Credit platform targeting €1bn with €200m already secured from both sponsors ensuring strong alignment of interest.

The fund's strategy will aim at bridging an anticipated wide liquidity gap in the market across a range of property types that will potentially include office, retail, industrial, residential, logistic and hospitality.

The platform will address a broad array of situations by providing flexible capital solutions to real estate sponsors and corporates, with a primary focus on asset-backed and traditional corporate financings, notably through junior mezzanine or whole loan debt instruments.

This platform will leverage on Tikehau Capital and Altarea's complementary expertise in private credit and real estate asset classes, providing investors with unique access to the groups' pipelines and strong networks to identify the most attractive investment opportunities. Altarea and Tikehau Capital have long-standing relationships and successful experience, investing together or in similar strategies.

"We are excited to launch our Real Estate Credit platform as we see a number of upcoming potential attractive opportunities throughout Europe," said Antoine Flamarion, co-founder of Tikehau Capital. "Tikehau Capital has a strong track record in real estate and private credit, and we believe that this platform will offer investors potential attractive returns while providing much-needed financing solutions for European property owners and developers, in particular in an environment where interest rates are rising sharply and liquidity dries up

"We believe there is a strong momentum to initiate this strategy today. Real Estate companies and sponsors are still adjusting to the new environment with higher interest rates, more difficult refinancing ahead and progressive price discovery on asset values across all asset classes." said Alain Taravella, Executive Chairman and Founder of Altarea. "Altarea brings a wealth of expertise in Real Estate from an equity perspective as an investor and a developer, providing deep insight into project risk assessment and the capacity to manage complex situations

Tikehau Capital already has a solid track record in real estate credit through its special opportunities franchise and has completed 15 investments to date in the space, for a total of c.€500m. The platform and investment process will be guided by Maxime Laurent-Bellue, Head of Tactical Strategies at Tikehau Capital1

ABOUT TIKEHAU CAPITAL- FR0013230612 TKO.FP

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group with €39.7 billion of assets under management (at 31 March 2023). Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies. Tikehau Capital is a founder led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives. Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors, while generating positive impacts on society. Leveraging its strong equity base (€3.1 billion of shareholders' equity at 31 December 2022), the firm invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies. Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 742 employees (at 31 December 2022) across its 14 offices in Europe, Asia and North America. Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP).

For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com.

ABOUT ALTAREA FR0000033219 ALTA

Altarea is the French leader in low-carbon urban transformation, with the most comprehensive real estate offering to serve the city and its users. In each of its activities, the Group has all the expertise and recognised brands needed to design, develop, market and manage tailor-made real estate products. Altarea is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris. For more information, please visit: www.altarea.com.

1 Through Tikehau Investment Management, as management company

