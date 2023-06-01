Northern Trust Teams Participate in Alternative Transport Week

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Northern Trust



Last week our team in Guernsey participated in the Alternative Transport Week 2023 initiative and the results are in…

They successfully reduced 111 fossil-fueled vehicle return commutes during the week along with a total 215 alternative journeys made - across bus, bike and other transport modes.

Based on survey results, on average each day, 30% of our Guernsey employees travelled using sustainable methods which is a marked increase versus 2022.

At Northern Trust, we are proud to say you can make your mark - at work and in the community.

So how are you getting to the office next week?

Discover more about our People and our Culture here

