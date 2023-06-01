Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Die "Busch-Vermutung"! Hat der Countdown schon begonnen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854009 | ISIN: US6658591044 | Ticker-Symbol: NT4
Tradegate
31.05.23
15:30 Uhr
68,00 Euro
+0,50
+0,74 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,5068,0019:25
67,5068,0019:25
ACCESSWIRE
01.06.2023 | 18:50
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Northern Trust Teams Participate in Alternative Transport Week

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Northern Trust
Northern Trust, Thursday, June 1, 2023, Press release picture

Last week our team in Guernsey participated in the Alternative Transport Week 2023 initiative and the results are in…

They successfully reduced 111 fossil-fueled vehicle return commutes during the week along with a total 215 alternative journeys made - across bus, bike and other transport modes.

Based on survey results, on average each day, 30% of our Guernsey employees travelled using sustainable methods which is a marked increase versus 2022.

At Northern Trust, we are proud to say you can make your mark - at work and in the community.

So how are you getting to the office next week?

Discover more about our People and our Culture here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Northern Trust on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Northern Trust
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/northern-trust
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Northern Trust

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/758682/Northern-Trust-Teams-Participate-in-Alternative-Transport-Week

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.